In the first ever e-Prix in the history of McLaren in Mexico City, the Woking team had offered good impressions especially with a rookie driver in the come category Jake Hughes, 5th at the finish line and not too far from the podium area. The Briton, however, wrote a history page of his team a Diriyah, first reaching the final in qualifying 1, losing to Sébastien Buemi, and then taking pole position twenty-four hours later in the second grand final against Mitch Evans. In doing so, the 28-year-old from Birmingham not only got his first pole start of his career in Formula E, but also gifted the first pole position absolute to McLaren in this category. With the arrival of race 2, the hopes for a possible victory, or in any case for a podium, were all on him, with the outcome of the third round of the world championship which, however, reserved a different story: obtaining the first placement of the English team in the top three, in fact, was the teammate René Rastjoint 3rd at the finish line after a long defense from repeated attacks by Sam Bird in the final race.

As a result, McLaren leaves Diriyah with his first great satisfactions in this series, where he expanded his racing universe after his historic presence in Formula 1 and, subsequently, his arrival in IndyCar: “What a fantastic day – commented Rast – It wasn’t an easy race but I led some laps in the lead which was very nice! During the race I had to manage some energy, and I knew the other riders close to me had more, and in the end I fought with Bird until the last corner. I’m very happy, especially compared to the result obtained in Mexico, where I didn’t get any points. We can be very proud of the results achieved by the team this week, especially today with the pole position and the podium. We are still learning, and hopefully we can prove it in Hyderabad.”

Satisfaction also expressed by Hughes, 5th again in race 2 but a true protagonist in qualifying: “It was a really positive day, which allowed me to get pole position in my third race for McLaren – has explained – Friday I didn’t think we had what it took to face direct challenges in qualifying, and instead we managed to get second place and then pole. I’m really happy. In the race, we expected not to race the Porsches and our aim was, on a good day, to battle with the Jaguars. In the end, both McLarens finished ahead of a Jaguar, and I can’t wait to go to Hyderabad in a few weeks!”