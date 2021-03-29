The vote on the creation of a union in an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, which would become the first in the United States, ends on Monday after more than five months of a campaign by David against Goliath, already considered historic, whatever the verdict at the polls.

“Our personal relationships are on the brink of disaster. We are exhausted, but I am proud of the Amazon team and workers who stepped up,” said Joshua Brewer, local president of RWDSU, the distribution union that will represent 5,800 employees of the headquarters of Bessemer if the vote in favor of its creation is imposed.

“Amazon’s worst fear has already happened: 3,000 employees said we can’t work in those conditions,” he added.

Since last fall, union members have been relieved day and night at the entrance of this huge, modern complex to gather enough agreements in principle (they reached 3,000), and to later convince them to transform the test. The counting of votes should begin on Tuesday.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Photo: REUTERS

“We need to be treated with respect and equality,” sums up Jennifer Bates, one of the employees involved in the movement. “That means safe working conditions, job stability and better wages.”

When she was hired, Lafonda Townsend, another employee, was “happy with the salary.” “But it was before I saw how hard it is. The break room is far away, and you have to eat like a prisoner, super fast, to get back on time, because if you’re a minute late, it counts as an hour that you don’t get paid. “

The internet commerce giant made many hires in 2020 and almost doubled its net profit to $ 21 billion thanks to exploding demand in times of pandemic.

But the second largest employer in the United States (800,000 workers) is embroiled in a fierce struggle for communication.

Its spokesmen recently attacked legislators who support the union on Twitter. Too denied that employees had to urinate in plastic bottles for not even having time to go to the bathroom, contrary to what statements and photos published by different media showed.

In the warehouse, the group has resorted to all kinds of deterrence tactics, with images highlighting the social benefits and posters in the restrooms.

According to the employees, during “briefings”, Amazon wanted to emphasize the high union dues (of almost 500 dollars per year), in addition to its current rates of at least 15 dollars per hour, more than double the minimum wage in this state, one of the poorest in the United States.

But Joshua Brewer stresses that “other stores in the region pay $ 18-20 per hour.” For this former pastor and numerous observers, the issue is not so much money, but the absolute control they are trying to exercise.

Behind the conflict

“Like most American employers, Amazon wants to maintain its power over everything, and make sure workers can’t negotiate anything,” said Rebecca Givan, professor of social relations at Rutgers University.

According to her, the Seattle group could make “almost unlimited expenses” to “show that any attempt to organize is doomed to failure and discourage other employees.”

But Amazon doesn’t just have detractors in Bessemer. His arrival a year ago was hailed as a pull factor and “the largest investment project in city history” for its mayor, Kenneth Gulley.

“If all this negativity and horrible stories were true, I mean there are 5,800 idiots working in the building. And I don’t work with any idiot, nor am I an idiot, “said Dawn Hoag, 43-year-old warehouse quality manager.

For her, her colleagues do not need representatives to make themselves heard and she shows her pride in having lost about 50 kilos, thanks especially to the miles she walks every day in the warehouse.

Darryl Richardson, the employee at the origin of the movement, also lost weight in recent months, but as a result of fatigue and stress.

“My body is not going to hold (at this rate),” says the 51-year-old African-American. “They ask me why I don’t look for another job. Easier said than done! I’m too old, I don’t have a good image. It’s time to fight.”

His message at RWDSU last summer already inspired many others, Joshua Brewer stressed. “We received more than 1,000 requests from around fifty different warehouses.”

With information from AFP.

