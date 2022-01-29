Romeo Ferraris celebrates the historic success of his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR at Daytona, in the 4-hour race that opened the 2022 season of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Roy Block and Tim Lewis, drivers of the KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering team, took the TCR class victory on the famous Florida track, where they had shown great potential since the first tests behind the wheel of the Italian car. The Argentine Block and the American Lewis had already hit the third position on the grid, after an excellent qualifying that took place in conditions of mixed grip, and in racing they have always fought in the leader group. With about thirty minutes to go, Lewis took command of operations permanently, then crossed the line nine and a half seconds ahead of his main rival.

An impeccable performance by the entire team was rewarded, including driving, strategies and pit stops. It has also proved decisive too the very high level of reliability of the Giulietta Veloce TCR number 5, which allowed Lewis and Block to travel without inconvenience or wasting time in the pits. This is the third triumph in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, after those already won by the Block / Lewis duo in 2021 at Road America and Road Atlanta. The collaboration between KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering and Romeo Ferraris, which began in 2019, has been characterized by a constant growth in competitiveness, which has led to the start of the 2022 championship in the best possible way. The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season includes a total of 10 appointments, with the next challenge scheduled for the weekend of March 16-19 in Sebring.

Michela Cerruti, Team Principal Romeo Ferraris: “We are really excited about this success achieved by the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR on the Daytona track, which can be considered a special place in motor racing. Together with the victories obtained in the FIA ​​WTCR World Championship, this is probably among the high points of our project, with which we have challenged great constructors over the years and which continues to show how successful it has been. Together with the KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering team we have been working splendidly since 2019, bringing an increasingly competitive package to the track: we hope that the fruits of our joint commitment will allow Roy Block and Tim Lewis to fight to the end for the IMSA Michelin Pilot title. Challenge. I also want to applaud Robert Wickens, who more than three years after his IndyCar accident is back to compete in this very event, showing determination and unchanged passion for motorsport. At Daytona he was our opponent, but above all he was an example for everyone “.