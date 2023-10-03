The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has just been impeached. He lost a vote in the House after a party member introduced a motion against him. Because a group of radical Republicans (eight people), like the Democrats (208), voted against McCarthy, he no longer had enough support to stay on. It is the first time in American history that a House Speaker has been impeached.

