For the first time in the history of a men’s soccer World Cup, among the 36 FIFA refereeing appointments there are 6 women, three of them are main referees and three are assistant referees. On Thursday, December 1, in the match between Costa Rica and Germany for group E, it will also be the first time that a referee is the main judge of a match in Qatar. The French Stéphanie Frappart will make history together with the assistants, the Brazilian Neuza Back and the Mexican Karen Díaz.
The FIFA Referees Committee appointed 36 referees, 69 assistants and 24 from the video team to Qatar. Among them, six women. Three were appointed as main referees: Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukasanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan. The other three, as assistant referees: the Brazilian Neuza Back, the Mexican Karen Díaz Medina and the American Kathryn Nesbitt.
The French will have her third participation in this tournament, since she made her debut as fourth referee in the first match of group C, in which Mexico and Poland tied at zero, and then she did so in the match between Portugal and Ghana. The Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, who was part of the squad in France and Australia, and the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita have also participated in the Belgium-Canada, England-United States and Belgium-Morocco and Wales-England matches.
The 38-year-old French judge is the most recognized and renowned at the moment. She began her international career in 2011 and has been the protagonist of international women’s tournaments. She was a referee in the final of the Women’s World Cup in France 2019 between the United States and the Netherlands. That same year, she became the first to referee the men’s Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.. A year later, in 2020, she was the first to direct a Champions League match (Juventus-Dinamo kyiv). Frappart broke glass ceilings and continues to occupy places until now occupied only by men. In a few days we will see her debut as the first referee of the men’s world championship.
