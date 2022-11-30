History is set to be made on Thursday! 🤩

There will be an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men’s #FIFAWorldCup in the match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fgHfh2DICK

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022