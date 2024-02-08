Chilean golfer Cristóbal del Solar entered the history of tournaments sanctioned by the PGA Tour. This Thursday he delivered a card of 57 strokes, 13 under par, on the first day of the Astara Golf Championship, at the Country Club of Bogotá.

Cristóbal del Solar presents his card. Photo: Jose Orlando Ascencio

Del Solar, born in Viña del Mar 30 years ago and a professional since 2017, not only lowered the record of the Pacos y Fabios course, in theory the easiest in the tournament, but also that of the Korn Ferry Tour and that of any tournament sanctioned by the American circuit.



Del Solar made nine birdies, on holes one, three, five, six, seven, eight, 10, 14 and 15, and two eagles on holes nine and 12, a record number.

“On the 19th hole I told my caddie, will I break 60 on the day? He didn't know either. I played very well, I hit very well. Happy, a spectacular round,” said the Chilean.

Of course, Del Solar is the partial leader of the tournament, with five shots ahead of the American Kris Ventura, who had already been the partial leader in this same tournament last year.

🚨There is now a Mr. 5️⃣7️⃣ and he lives on the Korn Ferry Tour!!!🚨 Cristobal Del Solar has recorded the lowest score ever in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YBMitaNep2 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 8, 2024

Del Solar's card adds to a sweet moment in Latin American golf. Until a week ago, no player on this side of the world had dropped below 60 strokes. But in the LIV Golf tournament in Mayakoba, Mexico, Chilean Joaquín Niemann scored 59 on the first day, last February 1st.

Two days later, another Chilean, Matías 'Puma' Domínguez, equaled Niemann's 59 in the third round of the PGA Rout India Q-School.

“I saw that Joaco made 59, that Puma also made 59, and now this. No, happy, we Chileans are making history,” said Del Solar. “You have to play well, there is no one way to do this, just find your way,” he added.



This Friday, Del Solar will play the second round of the tournament at the Fundadores field, which has traditionally hosted this tournament since 2010. He will do so starting at 9:05 in the morning.

