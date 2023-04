Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 9:18 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Morante de la Puebla curdled a historic task in La Maestranza to his second, “an authentic madness”, according to the critics, awarded with both ears and the tail.

Since Paco Ruiz Miguel walked the top trophies of a Miura bull in 1971, the top trophies had not been given. After returning to the ring, Morante said that “with a lot of effort, a milestone in my career has been achieved.”