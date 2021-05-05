Historical overturn in the left-wing bloc of the Community of Madrid. More Madrid surpasses the almighty socialist party. An electoral success for the candidate Mónica García. Only two years after its birth, the only regionalist party in central Spain – the fruit of a split from Unidas Podemos and founded by Manuela Carmena and Íñigo Errejón in January 2019 – has become the surprise of the election night. The formation has obtained 24 seats – the same as the PSOE -, but has surpassed the Socialists by almost 4,500 votes, with 99.9% of the vote counted. “The empathy model has triumphed. Our goal is to defeat the government that has won today [este martes] at the polls in 2023 ”, said the More Madrid candidate, who was the last to appear after 11:20 pm, just after this historic overtaking was known.

At 10:53 p.m., a cry of joy reached the top floor of building number 30 on Gran Vía. It was Mónica García and the nucleus of the party, who were one floor lower than the media. It was the moment of the tie. It was time to open the door to history: More Madrid tied the PSOE in seats and there was still 10% of the votes to be counted. In 2019, the socialist party removed 17 deputies and more than 400,000 ballots. In 2021, the formation has reached 24 seats – four more than in 2019 – and 562,000 votes – almost 120,000 more than two years ago.

Around 10:55 p.m., the count was little by little scratching votes for Garcia’s candidacy. The overturn was a matter of minutes. 10,000 votes. At 9,000. To 8,000. To 7,000. At 6,000. Suddenly, at around 11:05 p.m., the 14th floor trembled again. It was once again Mónica García who, together with her team, were once again celebrating the assault on the socialist party with leaps and shouts of joy. An unprecedented success. More Madrid will be the first opposition force for the first time in its history.

His candidate, Mónica García, 47, confirmed her brilliant political rise last night, despite the fact that in April she was only known to 60% of Madrid residents. “With these results we have sown and built a leadership for the future,” say sources from the party leadership. He entered politics in 2015 at the hands of United We Can. Anesthetist by profession and health at the Hospital 12 de Octubre for more than 20 years, his image multiplied among the Madrid health workers when he served as a spokesperson for the Association of Specialist Physicians of Madrid during the iron years of Esperanza Aguirre.

In 2019 he made the leap as the most important figure of the party in the region. Why? García had been the deputy most detested by the popular during this short year and a half of coalition mandate between PP and Ciudadanos. His political rise was suddenly enhanced during the pandemic, which made him one of the strongest mallets against Ayuso in the Madrid Assembly. Most of his speeches and questions immediately went viral, far above the rest of the opposition deputies. Most members of the PP detest it. Some even call her “the holster” for a gesture she made to an adviser during a parliamentary session.

The electoral advance caught Más Madrid with a potential candidate. With a different campaign, focused on setting the agenda with proposals, García managed to stand out in all the media in the middle of a maelstrom of blocks. Hard task. Since then, it has experienced a blazing rise. More Madrid knew from day one that it was a very powerful candidate for those under 45 years of age. “Before the campaign we noticed some difficulty in reaching the electorate of the elderly, but everything has taken a turn these days,” said a senior party official. Garcia had the advantage of being a very vertical candidate. The CIS of April even placed her as the most valued among Podemos voters themselves, well above Pablo Iglesias. During the campaign, it has drawn the young vote and the female vote, the two pillars on which it has piloted a large part of its campaign.

“The electorate wanted arguments, they did not want this to be a Madrid-Barça”, explained a few days ago the head of the campaign, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà. “Beyond the information in the media, what really matters to people are health centers, schools, vaccination. I think our strategy has worked. ” Other party members even ventured a possible blow to the PSOE in recent days. His predictions did not fail. Without a doubt, García is already thinking about the assault on the Community of 2023.

A campaign of 550,000 euros

More Madrid launched an artisanal and technological strategy for elections that prohibited large rallies. They allocated 550,000 euros, well below the two million of the PSOE or the 1.7 of Podemos. PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have not made their data public. The party’s communication strategy has been very simple during the campaign. García granted, every two or three days, an interview to a large national or regional media, which he combined with daily press conferences without a time limit for all journalists. “With little you can do a lot,” they insisted on their team. “We detected that what people wanted now were values, not issues or discussions between parties. We have tried to mark the day to day with value proposals. We wanted to be close and that’s why we talked about things that are not on the agenda ”. The latest CIS survey confirmed his thesis: seven out of ten young people under the age of 25 have been informed of the campaign through social networks. He addressed them every afternoon with videos on social networks and on the Twitch channel, specialized in young audiences.

