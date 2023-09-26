The writers strike Hollywood achieved its first objective: reaching a tentative agreement with the alliance of producers. “This is a new three-year contract. who promises to end the 146-day strike which has taken a heavy toll on the entire content industry,” notes Variety.

One of the points that the writers’ union demanded was to clarify the limits of the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. “We can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional, with significant benefits and protections for writers in all sectors,” the negotiating committee wrote.

Although the marches were suspended since Sunday night, the writers will continue on strike until the official announcement. Union leaders are expected to vote today. “To be clear, no one should return to work until specifically authorized by the Guild. Until then we will continue on strike,” reads one of the messages to members.

YOU CAN SEE: “We will not back down”: the strike that paralyzes Hollywood

It should be noted that the industry has been paralyzed since the stars of hollywood. The actors union went on strike and even paused the participation of its members in festivals, promotions or press conferences.

The scriptwriters have already completed five months of protest demanding better working conditions, remuneration and income from streaming. “What we have gained in this contract – in particular, everything we have gained since May 2 – is due to the willingness of these members to exercise their power, to demonstrate their solidarity, to walk side by side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the last 146 days. “It is the influence generated by their strike, along with the extraordinary support of our union brothers, that finally brought the companies back to the table to reach an agreement,” the committee says.

Meanwhile, the actors, through their union SAG-AFTRA, congratulated the progress. “We congratulate the WGA for reaching an agreement after 146 days of incredible strength, resilience and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members. Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside writers on the picket lines. “We remain on strike over our television and film contract and continue to urge studio and broadcast CEOs and AMPTP to return to the table and reach a fair agreement that our members deserve and demand.”

YOU CAN SEE: Nathan Fillion: “What writers ask for is fair payments”

The main media in the United States point out that the writers’ agreement has been the product of one of the most important union struggles. “WGA forced Hollywood’s largest employers to address the guild’s top priorities,” he maintains. Variety. For example, because “insistence on a guaranteed minimum staffing level for episodic television was considered an extremely remote possibility.”

#Historic #strike #screenwriters #reach #agreement #producers