With the approval of stars like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Robert de Niro, Robert Downey Jr and many more, the actors union went on strike and, in this way, supports the demands of the writers, union that took this measure since May.

“After more than four weeks of negotiation, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (PTAMP), the entity that represents major studios and broadcasters, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery, remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues that are essential to the members of SAG-AFTRA,” the actors said in a statement.

For its part, the AMPTP explained that the decision was chosen by the union that represents 160,000 actors. Failing to reach an agreement to sign a new contract, which establishes rights, above all, due to changes in the industry with the advent of streaming, the artists’ negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike. “(The Actors Union) has rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, higher limits on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, shorter series option periods, an innovative AI (artificial intelligence) proposal that protects the digital images of actors and more ” .

However, the actress and president of the Actors Union (SAG), Fran Dreschersaid yesterday that the proposals of the AMPTP they were “insulting” and disrespectful. “This is a historic moment. It’s the time for the truth. Businesses have refused to engage meaningfully on some issues and have blocked us outright on others. We are being victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people we have done business with treat us. Until they negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach an agreement.”

In this way, SAG-AFTRA posed the first simultaneous strike by writers and actors in more than 60 years. “It will start at midnight (yesterday), and all of us, union members, leaders and work staff, will be on the picket line tomorrow morning,” the union negotiator announced. Duncan Crabtree-Irelan at yesterday’s conference in Los Angeles.

