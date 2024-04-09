The Strasbourg Court issued a historic ruling this Tuesday in favor of one of the three demands raised by the insufficient action of States to limit climate change and noted that Switzerland had violated the human rights of a group of elderly women.

However, the judges overturned the high-profile lawsuit that six young Portuguese people had filed against Portugal, but also against 31 other European countries that they intended to condemn for insufficient policies to mitigate climate change.

Activists for environmental care. Photo:EFE Share

The judges dismissed his allegations without examining the merits of the matter in the first place because The six plaintiffs flouted a fundamental rule of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is that the domestic remedies of the country they denounce must be exhausted before taking a case to Strasbourg.

The young people had argued that the climate emergency exempted them from that basic legal rule, but the ECtHR did not accept that thesis.

Furthermore, the European judges also pointed out that, to denounce other States beyond Portugal and apply an alleged principle of extraterritoriality because their action or inaction may have effects for them, there are other international legal instruments and the ECtHR is the competent body to do so. .

🗓🚨 Herstory is being made ⚖️ The @KlimaSeniorin are at the European Court of Human Rights @ECHR_CEDH in Strasbourg for the ruling of their case against the Swiss government 👵👩‍🦳. This is a historic moment for these women and many across the world! 🌍⚖️ 🧑‍⚖️#ClimateJustice pic.twitter.com/GnygHO7EAI — Greenpeace International (@Greenpeace) April 9, 2024

They also pointed out that a specific policy cannot be dictated to the States on what they would have to do due to the effects that this will have on people outside their territory or outside their authority and control.

But beyond this case, which due to the way it was approached, already raised many doubts about the possibility of it going forward, The movement against climate change received a note of hope from the Strasbourg Court, with a ruling condemning Switzerland in a lawsuit brought by elderly women from that country.

The president of the ECtHR, Síofra O'Leary, pointed out that Switzerland had violated the rights of these women, gathered in the Verein KlimaSeniorinnen association, because “critical gaps” had been found in Swiss policies against climate change.

Specifically, the European judges considered that Switzerland failed to fulfill its obligations towards the rights of these elderly women (more than half are over 75 years old) to prevent them from suffering the effects of global warming.

They illustrated this by pointing out that there have been shortcomings in Swiss policy to quantify, through carbon pricing or otherwise, the limitation of its greenhouse emissions.

Along the same lines, Switzerland did not respect in the past the objectives it had set to reduce these emissions.