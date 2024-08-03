In the biggest win ever achieved by Spain in its Olympic history, David Martin’s team secured first place in the group, with one game remaining, in a match against Japan (23-8), to whom he did not give even a choice.

In this way, the Spaniards will face the fourth-placed team from the other group for a place in the semi-finals and will not play for anything in the last match of the group, next Monday against France (20:00 CET).

Spain continues to make a strong move and achieved its biggest victory in the history of the Games. The fifteen-goal difference surpasses the previous highest score, which dates back to the last Tokyo Games, with 16-4. obtained against Kazakhstan.

Spanish player Álvaro Granados (l) fights for the ball with Japanese player Seiya Adachi (r) during the preliminary round match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games held this Saturday in Saint Denis, France. EFE/ Julio Muñoz Photo:EFE Share

It was a match without history, although history had already been written some time ago. And David Martin, the Spanish coach, noticed the way the Japanese team defended in the 2016 Rio Games pFor inspiration, an idea from the then Japanese coach Yoji Omoto.

After that, Spain added its offensive quality to its defensive inspiration. The rest is history, from then on, Martin’s men, except for a medal at some Games, they have won everything.

Spain won from the first minutes

But despite the Hispanics’ favouritism and the Asians’ unorthodox water polo style, Martín’s team went for the match from the first minute, and in the first quarter they were already winning 4-0.

It took Japan more than eleven minutes to score, a penalty, and by then Spain was leading 6-0. By half-time, the lead was already 10-2 and the news in the pool was that Japan, who averaged 13 goals per game At these Games, he could not handle the Spanish defense.

And Martin challenged his team to concede as little as possible, although the script fell apart in the third quarter, whenThe Japanese were more successful against Lorrio.

But Spain also outdid themselves in attack. The third quarter, in the exchange of goals, ended 7-4 for a total of 17-6. In the end, Martín’s men won 23-8 and gave off good feelings and never relaxed against an electric rival.

Spain’s next match will be next Monday against France, but whatever happens, the Spanish will be first in the group and They will face the fourth in A in search of a place in the quarterfinals final starting Wednesday, August 7.

Data sheet

23 – Spain: Lorrio; Munárriz (2), Granados (4), Sanahuja (5), De Toro (1), Larumbe (-), Famera (2), Cabanas (1), Tahull (4), Perrone (1), Biel (2) and Busts (1). Unai Aguirre (ps).

8 – Japan: Tanamura; Adachi (1p), Watanabe (1), Ogihara (1), Inoue (-), Suzuki (1), Date (1), Takata (-), Nitta (-), Inaba (1p), Okawa (2) and Araki (-). Nishimura (ps)

Partials: 4-0, 6-2, 7-4, 6-2.

Referees: Zwart (NED) and Spiritosanto (USA). No eliminations.

