On July 9, 2007, an unusual phenomenon occurred in the city of Córdoba, which also reached Buenos Aires. It was a historic snowfall for locals and strangers. Those remembered postcards of houses, cars and streets covered with a white blanket were repeated this Wednesday in the capital of the central province of the country.

From early in the morning, the people of Cordoba were embarrassed when they opened the windows of their homes. Parks, trees and paths filled with snowflakes. The photos did not take long to be replicated on social networks and cities such as Río Cuarto, Carlos Paz, Calamuchita and Altas Cumbres quickly became trends on Twitter.

Is that the cold wave it is felt throughout the province. But, as announced by the National Meteorological Service, a snowfall covered areas of the capital Córdoba and much of the interior in white.

The snowfall reached the Cordoba city of Villa Allende.

Due to this meteorological phenomenon, the Highway Police had to interrupt traffic on provincial route E-34, called Camino de las Altas Cumbres that connects the capital with the Traslasierra area, due to the freezing of the asphalt layer and the presence of snow on the road.



The same decision was adopted with the provincial route E-98, Camino del Cuadrado, at the height of the town of Río Ceballos, in the north of the small mountains. Meanwhile, from the security agency, drivers were recommended to “travel with great caution” through the slippery asphalt in much of the province.

According to data from meteorologists, no snow had fallen for 14 years in the city of Córdoba.



The snow came to the Cordoba city of Unquillo.

During the early morning, despite the intense cold of 1 degree Celsius and with a thermal sensation below that figure due to the slight breeze, it could be observed that many families had mobilized near their homes to enjoy the snow that, until 7.30am, it was still falling but with less intensity.



Cars covered with snow, as well as plants, gardens, roofs of houses and public spaces was the image that was imposed in the capital of Córdoba and the towns of the Greater Cordoba In the early hours of today and, according to the forecast of the local Meteorological Service, the maximum forecast is 8 degrees.

With information from Télam