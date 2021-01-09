The State Meteorological Agency has indicated that 33 liters per square meter have fallen in Madrid in the form of snow 24 hours prior to 7:00 on Saturday and that makes the Filomena snowfall the capital the most abundant since at least 1971. Thicknesses of 40 centimeters left hundreds of vehicles in the middle of the road on Friday night, whose drivers have had to be helped by the UME, in some hospitals double shifts are carried out because workers cannot arrive and others cannot leave and the urban bus service has been suspended and even the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has asked that unnecessary trips be made. The latter for all of Spain.

The truth is that this episode in the capital is amazing, historical, but not unheard of. Fight, yes, to overcome other successive snowfall decades and even centuries ago. These are some of the great snowfalls that have occurred in Madrid that are recorded:

1654, 1655 and 1864



The State Meteorological Agency highlights, in its ephemeris, that the November 21, 1654 there was a heavy “snowfall” in Madrid. It would be the prelude to a cold winter that culminated in the day February 3, 1955 with “half a snow rod” in the capital and “intense cold.” As for the half stick, they are about 41.6 centimeters.

The next appointment that marks is the December 23, 1864, when again there was a “great snowfall”, a heading that has no further information.

1904



It was an “unusual and unique thing”, collects the AEMET on the snowfall of the November 29, 1904, which reached “in some parks and walks a thickness of a meter and a half.”

1950



That of December 6, 1950 It was “one of the most important, if not the largest, with significant thicknesses of the snow cover”, details the AEMET. On the other hand, experts Jorge González Márquez and Miguel González Márquez explain in the study ‘The snowfalls in Madrid between 1960 and 2005’ that it snowed intensely in the afternoon, “there being references that half a meter thick was accumulated in the streets.” Information, they say, “somewhat dubious because when consulting the newspapers it is appreciated that the thickness did not reach 10 cm.” The snowfall was also accompanied by a thunderstorm and strong winds.

1952



It was in the afternoon of the day January 26 and the early morning of 27 when “one of the largest snowfalls known, with a thickness of 30 cm” was recorded in Madrid, the AEMET quotes.

1957



He October 2, 1957 it snowed in Madrid. And it does not stand out in this case for the rainfall that was registered, but for being “the most premature in the capital”, highlights the AEMET. Researchers González and González add to this episode that “apparently it had also snowed on October 31, 1956, although with little intensity, which highlights the fact that this phenomenon occurred in two consecutive October months.”

In January of this year, the 19th, there is also a snowfall that accumulated between 7 and 8 cm throughout the day.

1963



It had snowed on February 1 and in the dawn from 3 to 4 The snow fell again. There was up to 16 cm and a later period of heavy frosts. Then “the collaboration of the Army was requested to alleviate the situation,” due to the lack of means to remove the ship and the accumulated ice.

1971



Of the March 7-9, 1971 it was snowing in Madrid uninterruptedly. It is «one of the most important snowfalls that are known, both due to its accumulated thickness and, above all, due to its persistence, since snow fell without stopping 24 hours a day, the snow having started in the afternoon of the 7th and continuing until the early morning of the 9th “, quote the experts. Then 20 to 30 cm accumulated and there were “people skiing in the Parque del Oeste.” In Barajas, on the other hand, “the thickness did not reach 5 cm.” Now the AEMET assures that the current snowfall has been the most abundant, at least, since the one that occurred in 1971.

1977



Over the snowfall of December 29, 1977 the researchers of the referred study explain that 22 cm were reached and the snow remained for several days.

1986



The one of April 11, 1986 is not notable for the rainfall, but for the unusual fact that it snowed so late in spring.

1984



It already seemed that it was going to end in winter without falling a flake in the capital when 15 cm were accumulated in the early morning from February 27 to 28.

1997



In the night of kings, on January 5, 1997, there was “a historical snowfall” that covered “practically the entire province”, with temperatures below zero, even in broad daylight. The researchers explain that only 2 cm accumulated in the north of the city, but in towns such as Fuenlabrada there were 10 cm. In other southern towns such as Valdemoro or Ciempozuelos, the thickness was around 4 cm.

2005



Nearer is the snowfall of February 23, 2005. He had not seen Madrid, the researchers cite, a similar episode since 1984. This time the ground was covered with about 10 cm of snow.

Status of the accesses to Madrid by the M-50 on February 23, 2005. / Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

2009



The most recent reference is that of February 23, 2009, which beyond the coincidence of the day when compared to 2005, was again a day with a lot of snow in the capital. Up to 15 cm covered the ground and there were moments of chaos at the Barajas airport and in a good part of the road network, with dozens of vehicles trapped overnight on the A6. He also had to mobilize to the UME.