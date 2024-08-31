LSalvadoran justice sentenced a group of gang members from the feared Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) to prison terms of up to 188 years for crimes of homicide and extortion, the Prosecutor’s Office reported on Friday.

Nayib Bukele and a photograph provided by the presidency of El Salvador showing the transfer of gang members to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). Photo:EFE Share

The gangs, which controlled part of Salvadoran territory, have been fought since 2022 by the government of President Nayib Bukele under a state of emergency that allows arrests without a court order.

The Prosecutor’s Office “managed to get several MS-13 gang members were sentenced to up to 188 years for committing various crimes“, the entity indicated in its account on the social network X.

Efraín Cortez, alias ‘Old Tiger’, received a sentence of 188 years in prison and seven other gang members received sentences of between 90 and 174 years, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

They “were found guilty” of committing 11 aggravated homicides between 2007 and 2017he added.

Some of the victims of the new convicts were inmates who were beaten to death by some of these gang members while they were in prison.

This is not the first time that the Salvadoran justice system has handed down such long sentences to gang members. Last June, one of them was sentenced to 460 years in prison and seven others received sentences of up to 360 years in prison.

“Some of the victims” of the new convicts were inmates who were beaten to death by some of these gang members while they were in prison in a prison in the eastern department of La Union.

The court also convicted them of extorting small merchants, from whom they demanded biweekly payments of between five and 25 dollars, in addition to crimes of threats, theft, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit homicide.

The “war” that Bukele has been waging since March 2022 against gangs has led to At least 81,900 suspected gang members imprisoned.

Human rights organizations question the detention of innocent people under the state of emergency and the conditions of detention

They demand a single registry of missing persons and greater transparency

The Vice Minister of Justice and Public Security, Osiris Luna, indicated that the inmates will work in the detention center Photo:EFE/Government of El Salvador Share

Meanwhile, a group of non-governmental civil organizations in El Salvador urged the State on Friday to Creation of a single registry of missing persons in this Central American countrydue to “the lack of access to official information” on this scourge.

The entities consider it important that “the right to access public information on missing persons is guaranteed“This involves the opening of military and security archives for cases of forced disappearance recorded during the armed conflict,” according to a statement.

Although there are no integrated and validated statistics on the number of missing persons in recent decades, records from institutional sources speak of several thousand victims.

They also asked to “address the disappearance of people as a State challenge that involve the committed participation of the three State Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDDH) in the adoption of policies for the prevention, investigation and punishment of those responsible for the disappearance of persons and for comprehensive reparation for their families.”

They pointed out that “although there are no integrated and validated statistics on the number of missing persons in recent decades, records from institutional sources speak of several thousand victims,” ​​which only between In 2014 and 2019, the Attorney General’s Office registered more than 20,000 complaints.

The organizations’ requests come on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which has been commemorated every August 30 since 2011 and was established in 2010 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The organizations involved in the petition are the Block for the Search for Missing Persons in El Salvador, the Platform for Citizen Security and the Foundation for Studies for the Application of Law (Fespad).

In El Salvador, the figures for missing persons, clandestine cemeteries and Any type of violence was kept secret by the security authorities, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.so official statistics for these cases are not known.