Justice has taken nine years to arrive for Carmen Sánchez, a symbol of acid violence against women in Mexico. Judge María de Jesús Cabrera of the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Mexico has sentenced Efrén García to 46 years and 8 months in prison, the maximum sentence requested by the prosecution, for committing an attempted femicide. This is the first sentence of its kind in Latin America that sanctions an acid attack on a woman in an exemplary manner, which sets a very important precedent in the country and the region.

Sánchez was attacked with acid by her ex-partner and father of her daughters. The three complaints that the woman had filed against her aggressor for family violence, child abduction and rape mattered little. On February 20, 2014, García arrived at Sánchez’s mother’s house where she was sheltering with her daughters and threw a bucket of acid on her body. She spent eight months in a hospital recovering from her injuries. The consequences that that attack left in her body and in her life could never be erased. To date Carmen Sánchez has undergone 64 surgeries.

There began an arduous political and judicial battle for her attacker to be arrested and for acid attacks against women in Mexico not only to be considered a crime of injuries -as is the case in most of the country- but as attempted femicide. On May 6, 2021, seven years after his attack, Efrén García was arrested and charged with the crime of attempted femicide.

94% of cases of acid attacks against women in Mexico are never solved. The State of Mexico, where Sánchez was attacked, is one of the three entities in the country with the highest incidence of this type of crime.

Sánchez has also been a pioneer in creating the first foundation for women victims attacked with acid in Mexico and Latin America. Through the organization Carmen Sánchez, located in Mexico City, help is provided to other victims who have managed to survive these attacks. Medical, legal and psychological support is also offered to other women who, like her, have survived an attack of these characteristics.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country