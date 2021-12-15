D.he Italian journalist Riccardo Ehrman, who became famous for his historic question to the GDR politician Günter Schabowski in 1989, is dead. He died at the age of 92 in the Spanish capital, Madrid, reported the Italian news agency Ansa on Tuesday evening, citing his Mrs. Ehrman was a correspondent in Berlin in 1989.

At the press conference of the Central Committee of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) on November 9, 1989 Ehrman Schabowski asked a question about the planned travel law: “My name is Riccardo Ehrman, I represent the Italian news agency ANSA. Mr. Schabowski, you mentioned mistakes. Don’t you think that it was a big mistake to introduce this draft travel law that you presented a few days ago? “

Ehrman immediately understood what had happened

The member of the SED Politburo first gave reasons for the decision. Journalists then asked what led Schabowski to his memorable answer: “Private trips abroad can be requested without the existence of any prerequisites – reasons for travel and family relationships. The permits are granted at short notice. “This applies” immediately … immediately “.



GDR television reported on November 9, 1989 about the new travel regulations for GDR citizens. The press conference with SED Politburo member Günter Schabowski (top center) had previously been broadcast.

Image: picture-alliance / dpa



Ehrman said he understood immediately what had happened. “I was out immediately and sent a telex to my headquarters in Rome: ‘The wall is gone’”, he said on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the fall of the wall in 2014. After the press conference, crowds of people flocked to the border crossings in East Berlin. The evening went down in the history books. After his retirement Ehrman lived in Madrid. He had spent his last post there as a correspondent. Günter Schabowski died on November 1, 2015.