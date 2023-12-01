Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

George Santos is the first Republican to be kicked out of the House of Representatives. This has far-reaching consequences for US politics.

Washington DC – George Santos made history – albeit with probably unintended results. That was true on Friday House of Representatives with a majority for the expulsion of the scandal-prone Republicans. Santos is only the sixth member in the 234-year history of the congressional chamber to be removed from his post. 311 members of the House of Representatives joined the motion to remove Santos from office – including 105 Republicans.

For George Santos, this ends a short but even more spectacular episode in Washington DC. The 35-year-old politician entered the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November 2022 as a representative from a constituency in Long Island, New York.

Identity theft, money laundering, theft of public funds – Santos piles up scandals like no other

In one year in office, Santos managed to accumulate scandals like no other. He is said to have defrauded the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and invented Jewish ancestry. The story that his mother experienced and survived the terrorist attack on September 11th in New York at the World Trade Center also turned out to be a lie. In addition, the US Attorney’s Office is investigating Santos for falsification of documents and conspiracy against the USAFraud, serious identity theft, money laundering and theft public funds.

George Santos flees from reporters in Washington. © IMAGO/Jack Gruber

The House Ethics Committee also made serious allegations against Santos. Among other things, the MP stole campaign funds and defrauded his donors, according to an investigative report published in mid-November. Santos also tried to “blame others for much of the misconduct.”

Santos is popular, true to his role model – like Donald Trump, he denies all allegations

George Santos, who represented himself in parliament and in the election campaign as a supporter of Donald Trump presented, has always followed in the footsteps of his role model: he rejected all accusations. Numerous Republicans had suggested that their party colleagues resign in the past. But Santos refused that too. However, he recently announced that he would not run again for the US Congress. However, he wants to keep his position and continue to serve “the residents of Long Island.”

The hurdles to removing constituency representatives from office are very high in the USA. A look at history shows how historic Santos’ expulsion from the House of Representatives is. Only five MPs suffered the same fate.

1861: John Clark, John Reid, Henry Burnett: Missouri Democratic members expelled for their support of the Southern states in the Civil War

1980: Michael Myers, Democratic member, convicted of bribery and corruption

2002: Democratic member James Traficant fired for bribery, fraud and corruption

The expulsion from the House of Representatives has consequences – a serious blow for the Republicans

For Santos, the expulsion probably means the end of his political career. From now on, he is no longer allowed to vote in the House of Representatives and must empty his offices at the Capitol in Washington DC. His place in Congress remains vacant for the time being. According to New York law, the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul, must announce a date for a special election to replace him within ten days.

This is all very bad news for Republicans. Their already thin majority in the House of Representatives has now shrunk to 221 seats, compared to the Democrats’ 213. This is probably also the reason that all four of the party’s leading politicians in the parliamentary chamber voted against Santos’ expulsion. Both House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik and the influential Tom Emmer voted for Santos. But that didn’t save the self-proclaimed self-made man from the end of his career – and the Republicans from worse just before the start of the next year US election pending.