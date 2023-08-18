Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Historic: Sarina Wiegman could go from the English Women’s Team to the Men’s

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Historic: Sarina Wiegman could go from the English Women’s Team to the Men’s

Close


Close

Sarah Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman and the England National Team.

Photo:

Dan Himbrechts and Neil Hall. efe

Sarina Wiegman and the England National Team.

The finalist in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would mark a huge milestone.

The English football federation (FA) does not rule out that
Sarina Wiegman, current coach of the women’s team, replaces Gareth Southgate at the helm of the men’s team.

See also  The new contract that Maxi Meza would sign with Monterrey

Southgate, who took charge of England in 2016, has a contract until after Euro 2024, while Wiegman has a deal with the FA until 2025 and there have been talks to extend it.

Gareth Southgate
Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Wiegman, who arrived in 2021, guided England to win the Euro Cup in 2022 and to the World Cup final this Sunday against Spain.

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, said that should Southgate leave, the best person will be chosen for the job, regardless of whether they are a man or a woman.

“Our answer is that she has to be the best person for the job. Sarina is doing a great job and we hope she stays that way for a long time. I think Sarina could do whatever she wants in football.” added the manager.

Colombia vs. England

Action by Lauren Hemp, from England, in the goal of the Colombian Catalina Pérez,

“If at some point in the future he decides he wants to switch to men’s soccer, it will be an interesting conversation, but it’s his decision.”

In professional football, a woman has never led a men’s team, beyond Hannah Dingley, who led League Two’s Forest Green Rovers during the summer.

See also  Paulo Dybala plays his last great chance with the Argentine team

SPORTS
with Efe

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Historic #Sarina #Wiegman #English #Womens #Team #Mens

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai receive international accreditation

Punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai receive international accreditation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result