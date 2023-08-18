Historic: Sarina Wiegman could go from the English Women’s Team to the Men’s

The English football federation (FA) does not rule out that

Sarina Wiegman, current coach of the women’s team, replaces Gareth Southgate at the helm of the men’s team.

Southgate, who took charge of England in 2016, has a contract until after Euro 2024, while Wiegman has a deal with the FA until 2025 and there have been talks to extend it.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Wiegman, who arrived in 2021, guided England to win the Euro Cup in 2022 and to the World Cup final this Sunday against Spain.

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, said that should Southgate leave, the best person will be chosen for the job, regardless of whether they are a man or a woman.

“Our answer is that she has to be the best person for the job. Sarina is doing a great job and we hope she stays that way for a long time. I think Sarina could do whatever she wants in football.” added the manager.

Action by Lauren Hemp, from England, in the goal of the Colombian Catalina Pérez,

“If at some point in the future he decides he wants to switch to men’s soccer, it will be an interesting conversation, but it’s his decision.”

In professional football, a woman has never led a men’s team, beyond Hannah Dingley, who led League Two’s Forest Green Rovers during the summer.

