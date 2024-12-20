The hacking of football matches received a historic sentence this Friday. The commercial court number 2 of A Coruña has condemned the well-known website RojaDirecta to pay 31.6 million euros to Mediapro for damages caused by the piracy of football content.

Two years ago, in 2022, the Supreme Court had declared Puerto 80 Projects and its administrator, Igor Seoane, responsible for the illicit activities of the Roja Directa website by illegally broadcasting the matches and, in addition, receiving large profits for it.

It is now that the Court of A Coruña has established compensation for damages of 31.6 million; Of that total, the administrator, Igor Seoane, is jointly responsible for 15.8. The case seems to be closed ten years after it began.