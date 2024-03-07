A historic and forceful decision has been made by the Spanish justice system to put a stop to TV piracy in football broadcasts.

An order from the Commercial Court number 8 of Barcelona authorizes legal measures to be taken directly against all those users who watch football through pirate pages.

Lucas Vazquez (right) celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

In Spain it is common for viewers to watch football on illegal TV, due to the high costs for legal affiliations.

According to the Spanish press, the order will force operators to inform LaLiga authorities of the data of all users who connect to the pirate football page servers.

Among all the required data are the IP address assigned to the user, name and surname of the owner who contracted the Internet access service, postal address of the line installation and billing address, and identification document.

“We have eliminated 58 Android applications, which had had 4 million downloads worldwide, 800,000 in Spain that broadcast free football content in Spain, and all types of sporting events. In the Apple environment there have been one million downloads , of which some 300,000 have been in Spain,” he said recently Javier Tebaspresident of LaLiga.

Barcelona.

Details of the scope of the rule are not yet known, but it is estimated that it would have to do with financial fines.

