Historic ruling in football, the EU court agrees with the Super League

The ruling of the European Court of Justice can truly revolutionize the world of football: the EU Court, in fact, has established that the rules of UEFA and FIFA are contrary to European Union law.

“Fifa and UEFA rules on the prior approval of inter-club football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to European Union law. Preventing clubs and players from playing in competitions such as the Super League is illegal” reads the note widespread by the European Court.

And again: “There is no regulatory framework of FIFA and UEFA that guarantees their transparency, objectivity, non-discrimination and proportionality.”

“It does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved – it is specified in the sentence because – the Court, having been questioned in general on the rules of FIFA and UEFA, does not comment on this specific project in its sentence” .

According to the EU Court “Fifa and UEFA are abusing their dominant position. The Fifa and UEFA rules relating to the exploitation of media rights are such as to damage European football clubs, companies operating in media markets and, finally, consumers and viewers.”

The ruling immediately relaunches the Super League project. “We have obtained the Right to Compete. The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is free. The clubs are now free from the threat of sanctions and free to determine their own future” commented A22 Sports management, the company that holds the rights to the Super League, which not only immediately relaunched the project but also promised “free viewing” of all the matches.

UEFA's reaction was immediate: “This sentence does not mean an endorsement or validation of the so-called 'Super League'; rather, it highlights a historic shortcoming in UEFA's pre-authorization framework, a technical aspect that has already been recognized and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and in particular in compliance with all European laws and regulations relevant. And it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the European football pyramid, ensuring that it continues to serve the wider interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sporting model collectively with national federations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and partners. We trust that the European football pyramid based on solidarity, which fans and all interested parties have declared as their irreplaceable model, will be safeguarded from the threat of segregation by European and national laws.”