Bryson DeChambeau conquered this Sunday his first victory in the LIV Golf, the new millionaire championship financed by the government of Saudi Arabia, and he was proclaimed champion in the Greenbrier tournament, with a round of 58 strokes, twelve under par, the best in the young history of the circuit.

No LIV player, which started in June 2022, had achieved a round below 60 impacts. DeChambeau achieved it this Sunday with thirteen birdies for a single bogey, on the eighth hole, in the event organized at The Old White Course in White Sulpher Springs (West Virginia).

The American player signed his three rounds under par and finished with a cumulative of -23 and six shots ahead of the Chilean Mito Pereira (-17).

Pereira started the day just one shot behind DeChambeau and shot a brilliant seven under par on Sunday, but he couldn’t keep up with his rival’s pace.

Third place went to the trio formed by the Spanish David Puig, the British Richard Bland and Matthew Wolf.

The 58 strokes of DeChambeau, US Open champion in 2020, even equaled the lowest round in the entire history of the PGA Tour, a mark that Jim Furyk has held alone since 2016.

DeChambeau, one of the figures who left PGA last year to join

LIV signed a total of 13 birdies and only committed one bogey to conclude his three rounds in White Sulfur Springs (West Virginia) with an accumulated 187 shots (-23).

Pereira also shone on the final day with 63 shots, including an eagle and six birdies, but had to settle for finishing six behind DeChambeau in the tournament standings.

The new victory of Torque GC, with Juan Sebastián Muñoz

In the team classification, Torque GC, made up of the Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Niemann, the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz and the Spanish David Puig, won with an accumulated score of 49 under par.

It is the fourth victory of the season for Torque, after winning the stops that were played in Orlando and Washington, in the United States, and in the Valderrama field, in Spain.

Muñoz finished his performance at the Greenbrier in box 16, with -12.

