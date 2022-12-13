A great day for POT and its international partners after a successful return of the Orion capsuleputting a finishing touch to the historic Artemis I mission.

It had taken off on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center, and the mission was of transcendental importance for the NASA aspirations to be able to put astronauts back on the surface of the Moon. It was the kickoff of a new era, of a new generation eager to return to the Moon to stay, the Artemis generation.

Everything was tested, from the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, the ground systems, the processes, the Orion capsule itself and of course, its thermal shield, which would finally allow it to survive the tremendous temperatures upon entering the atmosphere coming from his journey through deep space at 40,000 km/hr.

After a spectacular and almost perfect launch in terms of vehicle performance, the Artemis I mission was completing each of its objectivesand in many cases, exceeding the expectations of mission managers.

In 26 days, Artemis I managed to send the Orion capsule to the Moon, carry out two “flyby” or low-level flights on its surface at less than 130 km in height, enter into a distant retrograde orbit, allowing it to test systems, energy, propulsion, also become the ship with capacity for crew that was furthest from Earth, and return to our planet almost without breaking a sweat. And all this being taken to the limit of its capacities, allowing the POT and its lotions to understand it better to be able to use it later on a manned mission.

Before entering the atmosphere, the Orion capsule separated from the service module, developed in Europe by the ESA (European Space Agency), and began a delicate maneuver of entry into the atmosphere known as “Skip Entry” or jump entry, or delayed, consisting of entering the atmosphere, using its aerodynamic properties and of propulsion to get out again, and then re-enter now for landing. This type of returns has been used many times and for many years, but it was the first time that it would be used by a ship capable of carrying a crew. It allows to “extend” the stay of the capsule in the atmosphere, reduce the forces of G or gravity supported by the capsule and obtain much greater precision when landing.

Orion touched the waters of the Pacific, very close to Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Baja California, at 12:40 ET, as planned, where it was awaited by the Navy ship “Portland” and several boats with rescue personnel who had to wait for the ammonia used by the ship as a cooling system to dissipate.

For future manned missions, the goal is to be able to recover the capsule in an average of two hours, but “the idea is to lower that time,” said Melissa Jones, director of rescue efforts. The crew could leave the ship both in the open sea, and already inside the ship. The procedure that was carried out today will surely help to gather information with the idea of ​​continuing to improve this process.

Artemis II on the horizon:

“We already have Artemis II hardware at Kennedy Space Center, the mission is now a reality, and we couldn’t be more excited about the Artemis I outcome,” said Jim Free, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems.

Artemis II will be manned. It will carry four astronauts into orbit of the Moon, before returning to Earth.

The four crew members of the Artemis II mission will be announced during the first months of 2023 and although its launch is still two years away, NASA administrator Bill Nelson could not hide his excitement, “they will be like the analogue of the first 7 ”, referring to the famous first 7 astronauts of the Mercury project. “This is a great story, and everyone will want to know who they are, how they got here, inspiring thousands of children.”

Undoubtedly, a spectacular 2022 for NASA, full of successes that began with the deployment of the James Webb Telescope in space, the delivery of its first images, the continuity of the manned Dragon capsules to the Space Station, the inaugural flight of Starliner, another commercial capsule, the DART spacecraft hitting an asteroid, and let’s not forget to mention the fact of being able to continue working and cooperating on the Space Station despite the conflict in Ukraine.

