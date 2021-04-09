Pau Gasol, against Jalen Reynolds during Barça-Bayern. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Pau Gasol returned to wear and shine with the Barça shirt 20 years after he left it to triumph in the NBA. And he also returned to play 761 days after a left foot injury took him off the court when he belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then he has undergone surgery twice for the stress fracture of the scaphoid of the left foot. His reappearance took place on the occasion of the last match of the regular phase of the Euroleague that Barça, with the first place already secured, lost to Bayern Munich (72-82).

Pau’s return was encouraging. Saras Jasikevicius included him in an unusual starting five with Calathes, Westermann, Sergi Martínez and Claver. The team played for him, paired with German center Radosevic. The 16 Barça player scored three of the five shots he made in the first four and a half minutes he was on the pitch before being relieved by Pustovyi. Jasikevicius rested Higgins, Mirotic and Oriola. Bayern dominated the game thanks, above all, to their point guard Baldwin, with 18 points and 6 assists, and their center Jalen Reynolds, with 26 points.

Pau Gasol played 13 minutes, in which he added 9 points, with 4 of 9 in shots of two, a missed triple and a free throw scored, in addition to four rebounds and an assist. His response on his reappearance raises expectations about his possible presence in the Barça team that will host Real Madrid this Sunday in the Endesa League (18.30, #Vamos).

MORE INFORMATION

The huge expectation for the return of the 16 Barça player, despite the absence of the public at the Palau due to the pandemic, became evident. The Barça club and basketball in general underlined the return of a world star during the last two decades who has resisted retiring due to injury. His reappearance is the first step in his intention to fight to win the League and the Euroleague with Barça, a trophy that he could not win in his short first stage as a Barça player, and compete with the Spanish team in Tokyo in what would be for him his fifth Olympics. This was stated when it was presented on March 25: “I return with the same enthusiasm and desire to do well and enjoy 20 years ago. I did not want such a beautiful stage to end with an injury, even if it is quite serious, which removes most of the players who suffer it, and more at this point. I want to finish well ”.

The antecedents of players who have suffered this injury show how serious it is. Yao Ming, the Chinese center of the Houston Rockets, had to retire in 2011 when he was 30 years old and Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian center of the Sixers, missed the first two seasons in the NBA. Pau himself defines his situation: “I have gained experience, maybe I no longer have the spark and the youth, but I still have the desire and the ambition. I’m still competitive and that’s how I face this moment ”.

At 40 years and 9 months, Pau Gasol has become the fourth oldest player to play a game in the history of the Euroleague. They are surpassed by Dan Gay, who played his last game with Bologna in February 2007 at 45 years, six months and 14 days; Felipe Reyes, who is still active after turning 41 in March; and Albert Oliver, who competed with Gran Canaria for the last time in this competition in April 2019 with 40 years and 10 months.

Barça, 72; Bayern Munich, 82

Barça: Calathes (0), Westermann (12), Sergi Martínez (4), Claver (2), Pau Gasol (9) -starting team-; Davies (11), Hanga (7), Smits (6), Pustovyi (2), Abrines (3) and Kuric (4).

Bayern Munich: Baldwin (18), Seeley (2), Lucic (14), Gist (2), Radosevic (5) -starting team-; Reynolds (26), Flaccadori (5), Zipser (3), Jajuan Johnson (2) and Sisko (5).

Partial: 22-29, 15-14, 18-17 and 17-22.

Referees: Christodoulou, Javor and Trawicki. They pointed out a technique to Jasikevicius.

Palau Blaugrana. Behind closed doors.

Madrid-Efes in quarters

Bayern’s victory at the Palau allowed them to snatch fifth place from Real Madrid. The team led by Pablo Laso, which is finally sixth, will face Anadolu Efes in the quarterfinals. The Turkish team will have a court advantage in the best-of-five tie, which will begin on April 20.

Valencia Basket will have to continue with its fingers crossed until next Monday. Your rating for playoffs and also to compete in the next Euroleague depended on the Zenit of Saint Petersburg losing one of the two games that remained to be played. The Russian team won the first of them yesterday against Maccabi (86-69). On Monday they will play the duel that will close the regular phase, again at home, against Panathinaikos. Barça will also be pending from that meeting. His rival in the quarterfinals will be Zenit or Valencia.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.