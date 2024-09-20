Artificial intelligence is one of the most important files in the cooperation between the two countries and their affiliated companies, following the announcement by the UAE’s “MGX” of a global partnership to invest in artificial intelligence worth up to $100 billion with Microsoft, BlackRock and Global Infrastructure Partners.

“The United States and the UAE have a strong, long-standing relationship, full of success,” said Lindsay Merrill, Assistant to President Joe Biden for Climate and Investment at the White House.

Speaking at the Women’s Economic Empowerment Regional Summit 2024, which took place in Abu Dhabi on September 18 and spans three days across three different emirates, Merrill said: “We currently find ourselves at a unique moment, as the world seeks to advance the global energy transition, and the rapid digital and technological revolution, and I am sure we will all be having some thought-provoking, confusing and fascinating conversations about AI, as well as the power and infrastructure to support it.”

She also stressed that the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the US President, Joe Biden, both have a strong common vision, as they share a unified vision of a strong, secure and prosperous Middle East.

She explained that they (the US President and the President of the UAE) have opportunities to help their countries, as well as their friends and neighbors around them, to prosper.

Lindsay Merrill touched on what was achieved at ADIPEC 2022, including the signing of a strategic partnership to accelerate clean energy, referred to as “PACE”, to invest $100 billion in implementing projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the UAE, the United States and around the world by 2035.. with the aim of enhancing energy security, spreading clean technology applications and supporting climate action.

“The governments of the two countries are seeking to stimulate financing, investments and other aspects of clean energy support worth $100 billion by 2035 to support the transition to clean energy,” she continued.

The ambitious plan for the “Peace” partnership strategy is based on four main pillars, including:

1- Innovation in the field of clean energy, financing, dissemination of solutions and technologies, and strengthening supply chains.

2- Managing carbon and methane emissions.

3- Advanced nuclear energy technologies such as small modular reactors.

4- Reducing emissions from industrial and transportation sectors.

Since its announcement, the PACE partnership has announced projects to advance each of these pillars in the United States, the UAE, and emerging markets around the world, Lindsey Merrill said.

This partnership embodies the joint commitment of the UAE and the United States to advance climate action efforts and raise the bar of ambition in this area through concerted efforts, in line with their goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The UAE and the United States continue their efforts to coordinate and work together within a shared vision that confirms that the fastest and most reliable path to achieving climate neutrality requires accelerating investment in clean energy technologies and resources, as both sides recognize that the success of climate action depends fundamentally on enhancing global energy security, facilitating access to its services, and providing them at reasonable prices.

She also referred to what was announced at the last G20 summit, saying: “At the G20 summit held in India a year ago, President Biden sat with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and other world leaders at the G20 summit, and they announced the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, known as IMEC.”

“This corridor aims to connect Asia and Europe via the Middle East, creating a reliable and cost-effective cross-border transport network from ships to rail, which will enable the movement of goods and services to and from India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Europe. Along the railways, participating countries intend to provide electricity and digital connectivity cables, as well as clean energy and export projects,” she added.

It is worth noting that this corridor extends for about 4,800 kilometers, and the eastern corridor connects India to the Arabian Gulf, while the northern corridor extends from the Arabian Gulf region to Europe. The “Economic Corridor Project” will focus on rail, maritime, and digital transport links by installing fiber optic cables.

She stressed that these two projects represent huge and historic achievements for the UAE and the United States of America.

A pivotal role for women in the global economy

Lindsey Merrill, White House Assistant to President Joe Biden for Climate and Investment, also paid tribute to the role of women, saying: “I owe much of my success to the women who have come before me, such as our Ambassador, Martina Strong, to my mother, a loving and strong long-time role model, to the colleagues and counterparts I have the privilege of working with every day, and to the dynamic leadership of our partners here in the Middle East.”

She explained that for the success of the global economy, it is important to have a strong platform for women.

“I hope we continue to strive to enhance the role women play in these vital sectors every day, as we seek to build sustainable economies to protect our mother planet, the Earth. I hope we can be mentors, and pave a sustainable path for the younger generation of sisters who will succeed us,” she continued.

The summit, sponsored by the US Embassy in the UAE for the first time, featured video addresses from Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Washington, and Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.