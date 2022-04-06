Unforgettable evening for Reggio Emilia that crushes the Danes of the Bakken Bears and wins a historic final of the Fiba Europe Cup, the second internationally in the history of the club, after that of 2014 in which the victory in Eurochallenge arrived.

Reggio Emilia-Bakken Bears 92-72

Coach Caja’s team, fresh from -2 in the first leg, won thanks to a masterful first half in which it also reached +23, driven by the usual Andrea Cinciarini. The former Olimpia Milano captain distributed 9 assists in the first quarter alone, then closing at 18 and thus equaling the absolute record of the event that belonged to an old acquaintance of our Serie A like Teemu Rannikko. Talking about a single, however, would be an understatement, because the Emilians have never suffered with a choral test of applause (5 men in double figures and 11 rebounds for Johnson) which also made us forget the very heavy absence of the Lithuanian sniper Olisevicius, exalting the two thousand fans arrived in Casalecchio di Reno for the occasion. Now Unahotels will play the final victory against the Turks of Bahcesehir, victorious against the Dutch of Leiden in the other semifinal. The first leg will be on April 20 at the Unipol Arena, while the return leg is scheduled for April 27 in Istanbul. As always, the goal difference will count.