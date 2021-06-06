An iconic baseball card Babe Ruth 1914 broke all records by being sold at a value of $ 6 million, making it the most valuable card of all time.

The card shows the famous figure of Major League Baseball (MLB) of the United States in your pre-rookie stage, when the baseball star was only 19 years old.

Collectable, a sports memorabilia investment platform, said in a press release that a private buyer bought the card, but did not disclose the sale price.

The card itself shows Ruth as a minor league pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles before your contract with the Red Sox.

“It never appears, and when it does, people take it and pay whatever price is necessary,” he told the CNBC network Collectable CEO Ezra Levine. “It is a once in a lifetime find“.

The card is from 1914. Credit: Axion

A baseball card from 1952 Mickey Mantle It previously held the title of the most valuable sports card of all time after being sold for $ 5.2 million.

Levine explained that while the company was unable to disclose the price paid for the card, it told the broadcaster that it would be a “reasonable assumption“They had paid around their estimated value of $ 6 million.

The card will remain in the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, in a newly created special exhibition showcase for shareholders to visit your asset in person.

“Today’s announcement represents not only a record price for a sports card, but also a historic and seismic moment for the sports collectibles industry, “Levine said.

“For the first time ever, through Collectable, collectors and sports fans of all income levels may be co-owners of this asset that establishes a record“he added

Interest in the sports memorabilia sector has only intensified amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this new version of the sale has evolved with the growing prominence of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

An NFT is a unique digital item that belongs to the person who purchases it but who not physically owned, similar to buying stocks or a valuable object as with the baseball card.

“We continue to see great enthusiasm for rare pieces and exciting history of sports, and we are delighted that today’s announcement showcases the power of fractional ownership to democratize and modernize our specialty industry, “said Collectable CEO.

Source: Independent