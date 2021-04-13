After the death of Prince Philip was announced on Friday, the British public broadcaster instantly switched to a kind of ‘mourning mode’: the BBC canceled its regular programming and began special coverage with newscasters dressed in black throughout. the day.

Popular primetime shows such as the cooking contest have been suspended “MasterChef ”, and the network’s radio stations played somber instrumental music.

Some Britons saw the BBC’s actions as a fitting show of respect for the monarchy, but for others, it has been too much.

The BBC received so many complaints against the excessive coverage of the death of Prince Philip that it created a special website for viewers to record their objections (REUTERS).

The BBC received so many complaints alleging that its coverage was excessive that it created a special web page for viewers to record their objections.

“We receive complaints about excessive television coverage of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Please leave your email address to register your complaint in this regard, we will send you a response from the BBC as soon as possible,” he said. the public audiovisual group.

AN AVALANCHE OF COMPLAINTS

According to The Guardian, at least 110,994 people they contacted the BBC to complain. The corporation also indicated that it will publish its biweekly complaint bulletin on Thursday as scheduled.

Simon McCoy, a former BBC news anchor who recently left the network, was one of those who found the coverage to be excessive.

“BBC1 and BBC2 show the same and presumably the news channel as well. Why? I know this is an important event, but surely the public deserves programming options,” McCoy tweeted.

The England Masterchef final was lifted to cover at length the news of the prince’s death (Masterchef UK).

Other television stations in Britain also gave extensive coverage of Felipe’s death at 99, but the BBC is publicly funded and often receives criticism from all sides for the way it deals with major national events.

When Queen Mother Elizabeth died in 2002, the network was criticized because the announcer who broke the news He was not wearing a black tie.

The private ITV network broadcast news and tribute programs throughout Friday in lieu of scheduled programming.

EACH ENGLISHMAN PAYS 218 DOLLARS

However, the BBC is under unique pressure. For a time, the government considered eliminating the £ 159 fee ($ 218) per year that each British household pays to finance the station.

The BBC is under unique pressure. For a time, the government considered eliminating the $ 218 a year fee that each British household pays to finance the station (AP).

In recent years, scrutiny and questions about its role have increased as its commercial rivals and streaming services provide the public with other alternatives.

Another public channel, Channel 4, was also criticized, but in its case for having maintained its usual programming, with the exception of some documentaries about the Duke of Edinburgh.

