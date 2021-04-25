Two-way trade between the US and the People’s Republic increased a staggering 61.3% in the first quarter of the year, and reached US $ 165,000 million, absolute historical record.

It means that the bilateral link between the two superpowers exceeds that of all of China’s other major trading partners, including ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Countries), the European Union (EU), and Japan.

The US trade deficit with the People’s Republic climbed to US $ 82,000 million in the first three months of 2021, which implies that it expanded by more than US $ 15 billion in March.

The phenomenal boom in Chinese exports last month indicate first and foremost the full recovery of the North American economy, which has expanded 18.3% annually in the first quarter of the year as a direct consequence of the general opening of its productive activities and services, which has been caused by the massive vaccination of its population of 330 million inhabitants with an average 4.5 million inoculated daily, making a total of 160 million until the first week of April. At this rate more than 70% of North Americans would be immunized in May / June of this year.

The tremendous export power of the People’s Republic acquires its full dimension if it is noted that the renminbi is appreciated by more than 60% against the US dollar; and that the record figures for foreign sales have occurred while maintaining the full validity of the trade sanctions imposed by Donald Trump in July 2019.

These super rates imply a cost overload of Chinese products of more than 25% / 30% on the average of the North American tariffs.

Clearly, competitive advantages – productivity, innovation, level of domestic savings – are unequivocally placed on the Chinese side, while accentuate the extraordinary complementarity, which is the root of its structural integration, existing between the two largest economies in the world.

The capitalism of the 21st century, led by the United States and the People’s Republic, is an absolutely integrated system and exclusively governed by the laws of competitiveness (productivity) and innovation. Is about a hyper-capitalist system to the point of reaching and exceeding its historical limits.

Trade between China and the 14 ASEAN countries – which today is its main trading partner – increased 26.1% in the first quarter of the year, while trade with the EU rose 36.4% in this period, practically half of the notable rise experienced with the US partner.

To locate the true meaning of China in global exchange, it is necessary to underline its status as main trading partner of 144 countries in the world of 192 recognized by the United Nations; and that is why it accounts for 35% of the rise in the world economy in 2021, while the US, which is the world’s leading economy, is responsible for only 15% of the total boom.

The essential thing is to recognize that the link between the two superpowers has a structural character, which arises from its participation in the integrated transnational production system, in which North American transnationals account for 44% of the total, while Chinese firms account for 25%.

US global companies, led by the top 100, exported US $ 165 billion to China last year, but the strategic data to keep in mind is that they sell in the Chinese domestic market 4 times more than they export; And now all the markets of the People’s Republic have been opened to them, first of all the decisive ones in terms of capitalist accumulation, which are the stock market and the financial one.

It should be noted that Chinese exports to the US rose 74.7% in the first quarter of this year, while North American imports from the People’s Republic rose 69.2%. These figures indicate that the bilateral trade between the two superpowers would grow this year 30% or more in terms of volume, and a higher percentage – perhaps 20% – if measured by value.

The relationship between the US and China was defined by the government of Donald Trump (“US National Security Strategy” / December 2017) as competition and cooperation at the same time, on the premise that this link is the nucleus of world power in the 21st century.

Data on bilateral trade between the US and China for the first quarter of this year are revealing of the degree of existing cooperation between the two superpowers, and indicate the deep and irreversible integration of the capitalist system in this historical epoch.

International politics is a world of realities, not ideologies; and on the premise that reality is the only truth, and therefore is always right, these truths are loaded with meaning that is unequivocally directed towards an absolutely integrated world in which the construction of a world political authority is under discussion through the conflict, as it cannot be otherwise, as Pope Ratzinger warned at the time and subsequently ratified by Pope Bergoglio.

“War is the mother of all things,” says Heraclitus.

Look also

Look also

