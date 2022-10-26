After a tense penalty shootoutthe Colombian National Team went to the final of the Women’s World Cup. The historic moment was experienced this October 26 against the Nigerian team when goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo covered the ball for the last penalty.

As expected, several Colombian figures joined the inevitable celebration.

In fact, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, highlighted the effort of the athletes who today fill an entire country with celebration.

“The Colombia Women’s Under 17 National Team makes history and advances to the semifinals of the World Cup. Despite all the difficulties and the lack of support, the soccer players of our country show us once again all the potential they have. We will support women’s soccer,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, recognized as great soccer players of the men’s national team, also congratulated the team on their respective Twitter accounts.

“Congratulations to all! God bless you”, wrote the Tiger.

“Congratulations, girls! Successes in the final. Pride of Colombia”, published James.

The emotion and pride were also experienced in the Congress of the Republic, as Senator Sandra Ramírez published a video in which the celebration was remarkable when Luisa Agudelo saved the decisive move.

“This is how we live from the Congress of the Republic the classification of the Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team to the World Cup final. Congratulations to these professional, brave and warrior women!” she wrote.

The official also dedicated another tweet to highlight the victory: “Great Colombian Women’s National Team! They went to the World Cup final. Congratulations to these great women who leave the name of our country high!

News in development…