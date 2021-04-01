Doha (WAM)

“Mardia” won the slogan of the presidential camel and led by Al-Mudhammar Ahmad Matar Majed Al Khaili, with the sword of His Highness the Emir of Qatar in the final “Al Shahaniya”, which was held today “Thursday” in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a large gathering of fans and followers of racing sport Camels from the Arab Gulf states.

The presidency’s hybrid dominated 4 symbols on the closing day and won the last day’s runs after its success in winning the challenges of al-Hawl, local adherence, and openness, and achieving a new historical achievement added to the giant institution’s balance of previous achievements and championships.

The “gentleman”, with the red slogan, managed to kidnap the first symbols of the last day of the local zamul, and led by the stuntman Muhammad Ateeq bin Zaitoun al-Muhairi, he won the golden dagger and finished the first half distance with a time of 12:37:21.

In the second half, which is related to Al Houl Al Mahalliah, the date was with “Samha” with the slogan of the presidential camel and the implicit Mohammed Ateeq Bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi to win the golden Shalfa, and finish the race with a time of 12:13:37, after arriving in the first place. And in the third round and the start of the open races, the slogan of the presidency continued to achieve victories and win “Mazal” the golden dagger of the open zombie, with the implicit Muhammad Ateeq bin Zaitoun al-Muhairi after finishing the distance with a time of 12:20:81.

In the fourth and final round, in which the competition raged until its last moments, the presidential hybrid was on time again to achieve the “super hat-trick” that was achieved in the sword stroke of the open squad, which was achieved with “satisfactory” with the red slogan and led by the implicit Ahmad Matar Majid Al Khaili, through which he managed The stroke with all skill and ability, until it reached the finish line comfortably, after “satisfactory” progressed from behind to snatch the front of the half in the final stage and achieve the great achievement, and win the sword when it crossed the distance of the half in a time of 12:11:85 minutes.