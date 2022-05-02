And the English club Blackburn Rovers, which is competing in the first division, hosted the Eid prayer on its pitch.

Blackburn announced that the Eid prayer would be held on the grounds of his stadium, “Ewood Park”, and the lawn would be allocated to male and female worshipers, and the Eid call to prayer was sounded throughout the stadium.

This is the first precedent of its kind, for Blackburn to become the first English club to hold the Eid prayer on its stadium floor throughout history, and ITV expected that the attendance would have reached 2,000 worshipers.

It is noteworthy that Blackburn Rovers is competing to qualify for the English Premier League, as it occupies the ninth place in the First Division, and aspires to obtain the sixth place and qualify for the playoff that leads to the Premier League.

Blackburn previously achieved the English Premier League in the 1994-1995 season, the club’s most prominent achievement in modern history.