Real Betis categorical in Guimaraes. Historical night for the Verdiblanco team and for all the faithful Heliopolitan infantry, which will finally be in the present 21st century in the quarterfinals of a European competition. What a choral performance of the entire team. How authentic … Partidazo And what joy has given the first Betic team to his fans, which begins to really excite himself, why not, with doing something beautiful at the league league. Absolute party for the more than 1,500 fans who were in the stands of Dom Afonso Henriques. First time that Betis scores four goals as a visitor in Europe throughout the history of the club. The step forward that Betis has given in northern Portugal has arrived in the most important game of the season so far. What was sued to the team. The ‘Betis, Betis’ rumbled throughout the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium throughout the game, and especially in the end among the Betics in the stadium and the players.

Betis’s first half hour in Guimarães was very good. The whole team was involved, compromised, competing to a very high level. So much so that the work that the rest of the Betic squad did caused Fran Vieites not to have excessive work. Everything departed because Pellegrini, Viejo Dog, learned the lesson of the first leg and the most creative players of Vitoria, Handel, Tiago Silva and Nuno Santos, were absolutely drowned by Altimira and Fornals, who did a great job. If the local team passed the pressure of the Betic midfielders, it was Diego Llorente who left his area to prevent Luís Freire team from creating danger to the Betic goal.

The duel could not start better. After a first warning of Jesús Rodríguez entering from the left in the first play of the clash that managed to save the defense of the local team, in minute five the Pellegrini painting was advanced. The Verdiblancos made a play in the center of the field with opening to the right for Antony. The Brazilian saw the uncheck through the center of Bakambu, the ball passed ahead and the Congolese won the struggle with Borevkovic and in the race he planted in the local area. Before the exit of goalkeeper Bruno Varela, the “ Verdiblanco beat the goalkeeper below the legs. Everyone ran to celebrate the goal that put the first stone not in Flanders, but in Guimarães. And in the Bética Tier, Total Fiesta. It seemed that when those in Azul on the Portuguese night they jumped to the pitch to play the game and saw those more than 1,500 crazy head by encouraging them since they arrived at Dom Afonso Henriques told themselves that they were going to play the game for their fans.

The game entered a phase in which Betis began to star in possession, as if he were defending the victory so that he did not spend much in the game. In that section, Bakambu offered a clinic on how to combine with the companions and how to lower the ball. Until the 20th minute arrived. Betis goal. Coral play. Jesus Rodríguez began on the left, the ball to Isco and the Malaga turning to put the ball to Antony who entered the right. The Brazilian saw that Aitor doubled him and the Catalan hung the ball to the heart of the area and Bakambu appeared with his head to cross the ball and take it to the background of the goal. Happiness was total, Betis began to set foot in the quarterfinals.

The Vitoria, as was normal, squeezed from the last quarter of the first half and, above all, at the start of the second half. With the 0-2 the game went to rest, Vitoria presented Guerra in the second part. They were a few minutes of the resumption in which the local team cornered the Verdiblancos in its area and arrived with enough danger. Also, due to the little security that the defensive network gave the goal Fran Vienites. But when Freire’s team was best, Pellegrini’s pupils dressed the final blow. Antony was not doing a good game, but he is a player who, as long as he can not take off from the game. And so it happened. An Isco ball for the Brazilian race for its band, Bakambu through the center caused the Manchester United player not to enter any player. And when his side did the bankruptcy of the Betic ‘7’ and the subsequent shot ended with the third goal of the game.

Vitoria SC:

Varela; Heverton (Miguel Maga, m. 46), Borevkovic, Villanueva, Joao Mendes; Handel (Mukendi, m. 73) Tiago Silva; Pacal (Arcanjo, m. 46), Saraiva (Samu, m. 59), Nuno Santos; and Nelson Oliveira. Real Betis:

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Ricardo Rodríguez; Altimira (Natan, m. 73), Fornals; Antony, Isco (Matthew, m. 81), Jesús Rodríguez (Abde, m. 59); and Bakambu (Pablo García, m. 81). Goals:

0-1, m. 5: Bakambu. 0-2, m. 20: Bakambu. 0-3, m. 58: Antony. 0-4, m. 80: ISCO. Referee:

Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands). He showed yellow to Altimira, Heverton, Diego Llorente, Nelson Oliveira, Tiago Silva, Luís Freire (coach), Miguel Maga, Incidents:

About 28,994 spectators in the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques, with the presence of more than 1,500 followers of Real Betis. Latch back of the eighth of UEFA Conference League.

But the thing was not going to end there. The Verdiblanco recital in Guimaraes ended in the 80th minute of play, when Antony grabbed the ball in the right wing, the Brazilian, who formed the authentic mess both to the side and to Villanueva, marked yellow from the first part, he reached the bottom line and in the pass back Isco appeared to embocae the fourth and final goal.

The end of the game, just when the 90th minute of the game was completed, ended the total celebration of the Verdiblanca expedition in Guimaraes. The entire bench, even Manu Fajardo, sports director of professional football of the entity, went down to the pitch to merge into a hug with the substitutes, the coaching staff and, of course, with Manuel Pellegrini. The party between hobby and team was total communion, as a few weeks ago in Gante, now it is for the Betics to pay one more round in Europe this season.