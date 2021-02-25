ROJALES council is to spend over € 300,000 on the town’s Archaeological Museum to fix all of the problems uncovered in a survey by its Heritage Department.

A technical appraisal last July revealed a number of areas that needed attention to improve the fabric of the building, security and some of the collections within.

RENOVATION: Rojales Archaeological Museum before and after renovations

The Department of Culture, Historical and Natural Heritage says the issues will all be addressed ‘as soon as possible’, despite a reported lack of attention from the regional government since the museum received official recognition almost 40 years ago.

Over recent years, enhancements have included the installation of a lift and other ways of improving accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

The exhibition area was also expanded using an old annex, and lighting and security upgrades have also improved the site.

Background

The concept of a Municipal Archaeological-Paleontological Museum was first conceived in the 1970s by a local pressure group concerned with preserving the area’s cultural heritage.

By 1981, the same group organized the first Archeology Conference on the Old Settlement of Vega Baja del Segura, which culminated in the official opening of the city center site.

The Ministry of Culture agreed to recognize it in 1982 as an official museum, with the building being the original Town Hall.

In 1991, Rojales council promoted the creation of a Cultural Heritage Service directed by the archaeologist and Director of the Manuel de Gea Calatayud Museum in Zaragoza.

It’s paleontology section features the evolution of the local area millions of years ago.

The second archeology area looks at the cultural evolution of Rojales from prehistoric times right up to the founding of Rojales as a village and a municipality.