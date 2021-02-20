Jamal Murray has been one of the cold water jugs, for now, of these 2020-21 Nuggets that have been a jug of cold water … for now. After his heroics (this can be applied to both Murray and the Nuggets) in the Florida bubble, Neither regularity nor stability nor the step forward to go further has arrived. The team was a Conference finalist at Walt Disney World and hasn’t looked better than that in 29 games (16-13 now) quite the opposite. Murray then showed that he was a talent of all star when he was able to be around his best level in a stable way, not only in explosions of heat that were already, before those last playoffs, one of the most destructive in the NBA.

Well, the Nuggets, after a horrible loss in Washington, fell as a blessing a game in Cleveland that, adjustments of the pandemic calendar, it was not in its initial program. And they took advantage of it to show their best face. The one that makes them dangerous, the one that could convert them (although it seems that it will not be this year either, we will see) in a real power alternative in the West. It influences, of course, that the rival (103-120 final) were these Cavaliers who are in a spin after a brilliant start to the season: nine defeats in a row now and 10-20. But it mainly influences that all the good that the Rockies have made click at once. And it had hardly happened in this irregular season.

That starts with Murray, of course. The Canadian who is about to turn 24 and who is already playing under an extension of 170 million for five years. When its supreme version appears, every dollar seems justified. You only need to do it in full weeks, almost in whole matches and not in discontinuous combustions. In Cleveland Murray unleashed a talent that becomes feverish, uncontrollable: 50 points with a 21/25 in field goals, 8/10 in triples, only one loss and not a free throw taken! It is the first time in the history of the League that a player reaches 50 without going through the personnel line. And it’s the second-best percentage (84%) in a game of that score, just behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 87% in 1967 (53 points, 20/23 shooting). Around various parties incomprehensibly good Chamberlain was Michael Jordan (53 with 24/29). Now there is Murray, who also left behind the 48 points that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon (two centers, not by chance) had achieved without taking free throws.

“It doesn’t matter who defended me, but that’s the way it is every night”, He said after busting a game that came almost without vital signs to the last quarter (82-95). Murray scored the Nuggets’ first 13 points in the final quarter, including three triples in just over a minute and 20 total points despite sitting down the final 2:23, with the job clearly done. With his partner in a trance, Nikola Jokic (he was 26 years old yesterday) was able to act as a mere facilitator: 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, his seventh triple-double of the season. And Michael Porter Jr (22 years old), the young man whose uncorking depends a good part of the options to get very far from these Nuggets, had a full day (they are not abundant, precisely): 22 points, 21 in a first part in the that the Murray had added 20 and the Nuggets had unloaded (50-69) all their offensive capacity on an absolutely inferior rival.

It helped, we will see if they are guidelines for the future, that Porter Jr played a lot of four and Murray spent many minutes in the two, without the ball in your hands. The former spent less time as a pure forward due to Millsap’s injuries and a Green that fell right off the bat. Without Gary Harris, out again, the second adapted his role and shared the court more minutes than usual with Campazzo, who once again had a solid, complete and productive game: more than 28 minutes on the court, 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2/3 in triples. And that connection with Murray that opens possibilities, for him individually and for Michael Malone in the evolution of a team that has been a disappointment for now but has an uncontrollable talent when released. That of Porter, that of the great Jokic and that of this Murray that was an uncontrolled heat wave in its passage through Ohio. A recital to remember.