Two retirements due to an accident and a race not even started after winning pole position on Saturday and having also crashed into the barriers. This is, in Formula 1, the very unfortunate streak of results obtained by Charles Leclerc in his three appearances on the home circuit of Monte Carlo, his hometown. A sort of curse that the idol of the whole Principality hopes to be able to dispel this year at the end of May, at the wheel of the most competitive Ferrari he has ever driven since he was part of the Maranello team: the F1-75.

In the meantime, however, the relationship between the # 16 of the red and the streets in which he grew up since he was a child, when he looked out from the balcony to watch the F1 racing cars whizzing past his house, continues to be complicated. In fact, today Leclerc was present in Monaco, on the occasion of the famous historic GP, to perform a show at the wheel of the legendary Ferrari 312 B3-74, used by Lauda and Regazzoni in 1974 and at the beginning of the following season. The Monegasque however, completing a lap of the circuit, sensationally lost control of the car in the last part of the track, in La Rascasse, finishing against barriers.

Leclerc has obviously damaged the rear wing of the car but fortunately managed at least to restart. But he obviously had to park the car on the main straight of the track, then getting out of the car to check for damage. The world leader appeared understandably mortified and embarrassed by the episode and was consoled shortly after by Jacky Ickx, also present on the track on this day of celebration.