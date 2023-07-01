Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 6:50 pm

Responsible for initiating the action that left ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible until 2030, lawyer Walber Agra, representative of the PDT, also celebrated in the plenary session of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) the result of the trial, which he called a “moment historic”.

“It is a historic moment, because the Judiciary makes it very clear that we no longer have room for coup paranoia. This is very interesting,” said Agra in an interview with journalists after the trial this Friday, the 30th.

Agra filed this action with the TSE on August 19 last year, a month after Bolsonaro used the structure and resources of the Alvorada Palace to summon foreign ambassadors and make a speech with lies and attacks, without evidence, on the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting system. Bolsonaro also used the state-owned EBC and official government networks to broadcast the act live. The event was the centerpiece of the accusation of abuse of political power and misuse of the media, made to the TSE.

Bolsonaro’s ineligibility was declared in the first action judged at the TSE for acts of the 2022 election campaign. Bolsonaro still responds to 15 other processes in the Electoral Justice, which may result in similar punishments. For the PDT lawyer, this action regarding the meeting with ambassadors was the first to be judged because the “evidence was very clear” and because the party did not request any additional evidence.

“The evidence was very clear. The evidence is roundabout and due to a procedural strategy, the representative did not propose a single evidentiary delay. (Bolsonaro and Braga Netto) listened to who they wanted, how they wanted. Much more than allowed by law. Every time a new document arrived, Minister Benedito Gonçalves gave them time to take a stand,” said the PDT lawyer.

Although he said that it would be "inelegant" to comment on the likelihood of Bolsonaro succeeding in any judicial appeal, Agra said that "with all the evidence, it is difficult to think otherwise".
























