On Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Racetrack in Imola, Passione in Pista returns for the 8th edition of the Historic Minardi Day, which promises to be a record-breaking event both in terms of quality and quantity.

The event conceived by the Minardi family, in collaboration with Formula Imola, is ready to rekindle the passion of thousands of enthusiasts (in 2023 there were over 14,000) who, thanks to the single ticket purchasable on TicketOne (https://www.ticketone.it/artist/historic-minardi-day/) will be able to access the most exclusive areas of the facility, experiencing the event as protagonists.

To date, there are over 430 cars registered, which will alternate on the track in the numerous sessions (fifteen shifts for each day). Over 20 Formula 1 single-seaters are present, including the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34s, the 1975 Embassy Hill GH2 – a unique piece in the world built by Graham Hill in 1975 for the 1976 Formula 1 season. It was supposed to replace the previous model, the Hill GH1, born as the Lola T371. The tests at Silverstone and Paul Richard had given positive feedback and the team was preparing positively. Unfortunately, the plane crash that killed Hill himself, along with Tony Brise, Andy Smallman and Ray Brimble, led to the interruption of the GH2 project -, Surtees TS8 F5000 ex Sam Posey from 1971, March Beta 761 from 1976, Theodore TR1 from 1978, Merzario A3 from 1979, Shadow, Ensign, Arrows, Wolf, Monteverdi, Fondmetal, Minardi, Ferrari, McLaren Mp4-14 (replica), two Williams FW33 just to name a few (the entry-list is constantly updated).

There will be no shortage of Formula 3 cars such as the March 743 1974 with its green and gold livery, the Lola T 620, Auto GP Lola B02/52, the Formula Junior, Formula Italia, Formula Abarth, Formula Ford, GP2, F. 3000, Prototypes such as Lucchini Alfa Romeo, SR2, P392 with the iconic Martini Racing livery, Champan TR36, Chevron, McLaren, Radical, Osella and historic sports and GT cars that have played a decisive role in forming great champions throughout history, also thanks to the important and decisive contribution of the Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari. The Scuderia del Portello Alfa Romeo will be the protagonist with eight jewels from its Museo Dinamico Alfa Romeo historic racing cars including Formula Alfa single-seaters, Giulia TZ, 75 Superturismo, GT2000 and the exclusive Belinetta Effeffe Cars and Prototipo barchetta Effeeffe Cars. The presence of the Biscione brand is enriched by the participation of the RIAR (Italian Alfa Romeo Registry). Also on the track are the extraordinary supercars and hypercars Porsche, Pagani, Dallara, Lamborghini and PJ01. These are just some of the cars starring at the Historic Minardi Day 2024.

The intense program of the eighth edition of the Historic Minardi Day is also enriched by the ACI Storico Festival with the Terre di Romagna gathering, an event organized by AC Ravenna, in collaboration with ACI Storico scheduled for Sunday 25 August and open to classic cars registered before 1993. After an exhibition of historic cars inside the paddock, the 100

crews will leave on Sunday morning at 10:30 towards Faenza (towards the International Museum of Ceramics with a visit to the Exhibition “Gio Ponti. Ceramics 1922-1967”) for a tour that will include the towns of Errano, Brisighella and Riolo Terme. The day will end with the long-awaited parade on the track. In fact, at 18:00 the historic cars will parade on the asphalt of the Circuit named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari, following the Safety Car.

In addition to the track activity, there will be plenty of events in the Conference Room with numerous and unmissable book presentations in the company of the most authoritative names in Motorsport, conferences, talk shows on the history of the Cosworth engine, screening of a docu-series dedicated to the Andrea Moda team and awards (the entire program is available on the official website www.minardiday.it and www.autodromoimola.it). On Saturday 24, at 1.10 pm, on the occasion of the photo with all the protagonists, the “Memorial Nando” Award will be assigned and the pit lane will be open for the pitwalk (until 1.45 pm). Lots of entertainment in the Paddock area with professional simulators, automobilia village, LEGO® exhibition and Policar tracks. With the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix coinciding with it, large screens will be set up to follow all the phases of the 14th round of the world championship. Furthermore, throughout the weekend, the fourth episode of the docu-series dedicated to the life and career of Roland Ratzenberger, created by German director Peter Levay, will be screened in the paddock.