Exhibitions, track activities with single-seaters of various categories and auctions for the sixth edition of the kermesse: appointment on 27-28 August at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola

The calendar of events for the sixth edition of the Historic Minardi Day, scheduled at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August, is taking shape. In addition to the intense activity on the track, with over 360 cars in action between F1, F2, F3, F3000, GP2, Formula Italia, prototypes and Gran Turismo cars, together with the Historic Tributes in collaboration with Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari and the Scuderia del Portello, there will be numerous appointments in the briefing room (1st floor, staircase D) in collaboration with Giorgio Nada Editore, Edizioni Minerva, Renata Nosetto, Bucci Composites, Giusti Aste and Vision Up.

historic minardi day, the program – Here is the program of the Historic Minardi Day in Imola

12 o’clock World Premiere-Bucci Composites presents the world premiere of the new 20 ”carbon fiber supercar rim made by Bucci Composites for the after market.

2.30pm-3.30pm Presentation of the book ‘Gilles Villeneuve beyond all limits’ by Diego Alverà.

15.30-16.30 Presentation of the book ‘Chris Amon, misfortune does not exist’ by Emiliano Tozzi with Siegfried Sthor, former F1 driver and current director of the Guidare Pilotare school in Misano.

16.30-17.30 Presentation of the book ‘Elio De Angelis The Prince of Formula 1’ by Gianluca Teodori.

6 pm Auction of cars and automobilia, from Nuvolari to Schumacher.

10.30-11.30 am Presentation of the book “Down the visor and foot on the tablet” by Renata Nosetto.

11.30-12.30 By the Tazio Nuvolari Scuderia: the shots of Nuvolari; Le Sport Prototype of the Alfa V6 Trophy

single ticket – Thanks to the single ticket, which can already be purchased on the Ticketone.it website and at the Ticketone authorized sales points, enthusiasts will be able to enter the paddock area, terrace and inside the pits to admire the cars and meet the drivers, mechanics and engineers who have wrote the most important pages of Motorsport. Gates open from 8 on Saturday 27 to 19 on Sunday 28. The engines of the historic GTs will start for the first time at 9.30, followed by the Prototypes, GT, F. Junior, F. Italia, F. Boxer, F. Ford, F Super Vee, F3 GP3. At 11.30 am and 5 pm the Formula 1 engines will warm the public, along with the single-seaters from F2, GP2 and F3000.