In addition to the intense activity on the track with the displays of extraordinary historic cars including 20 Formula 1 Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Minardi, Williams, Jaguar, Lotus, Tyrrell, March driven by the drivers Roberto Farneti and Miguel Angel Guerra, Euro Brun , Monteverdi, Merzario, Wolf, Shadow, Arrows (including the 1999 two-seater A20), GP2, Formula 2, Formula 3, F3000, Formula Junior, Historic GTs, Prototypes that have written the most important pages of over 50 years of International motorsport together with unique specimens such as the Maserati 320S, the cars of the Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari, the Scuderia del Portello Alfa Romeo, the Registro Italiano Alfa Romeo, the Raduno Terre di Romagna within the Aci Storico Festival, the elegance and to the technology of the Pagani, Dallara, Lamborghini, Alpine and Pambuffetti supercars and hypercars, the intense program is enriched by numerous activities within the paddock area including the theatrical show curated by Siegfried Stohr, unmissable book presentations by the most authoritative Motorsport signatures, conferences and award ceremonies (in the conference room – accessible from staircase E).

“MECHANICS, WHAT PEOPLE”

Behind the success of a driver there is always the work of his mechanic.

Saturday 26, from 17:45 to 19:00, the theatrical show “Meccanici, che gente” will be staged by Siegfried Stohr (included in the price of the Historic Minardi Day ticket) in the conference room, accessible from the Autodromo paddock of Imola – from the E scale. This show transports us to a fascinating world made of passions, talents and humanity. With the magical touch of Siegfried Stohr, together with the actors of “Serra Teatro”, this theatrical performance reconstructs the special relationship that is created between these two figures, the emotion of shared victory and the pain of defeat.

APPOINTMENT AT THE BOOKSHOP – THE PROGRAMME

Program SATURDAY 26 AUGUST, Autodromo Imola – Conference room (SCALE E)

10am – 11am | Presentation of the book “Down the visor and foot to the tablet”. The life of Roberto Nosetto, the Ferrari dream, Formula 1 and the path towards destiny”, by Renata Nosetto.

11am – 12pm | Delivery of the 2023 Alboreto Prize to Mario Donnini. As part of the Historic Minardi Day 2023, the Alboreto Award will be presented, established in 2006 by LMMFC (Les Mans Model Fan Club) in honor of Michele Alboreto.

12:00 -12:50 | Presentation of the book “Imola, the novel of the racetrack”. A real act of love for a piece of world motorsport history. Work by Pino Allievi and is part of the “machina” series, curated by Mauro Coppini, with the coordination of Antonio Azzano.

2.30pm – 3.30pm | Presentation of the book “24 HOURS OF LE MANS 100 years of a legendary race” by Mario Donnini. Guests of honour: Mario Donnini, Autosprint author and journalist, Giorgio Serra alias “MATITACCIA”, Stefano Nada, Editor, Emanuele Pirro, F1 and Turismo driver, winner of 5 editions of the 24 Hours.

3.30pm – 4.30pm | Presentation of the book “HAILWOOD AND THE DUCATI AT THE TT The most beautiful history of motorsport” by Mario Donnini. Mike Hailwood’s return to the race at the 1978 TT astride the Ducati is considered by the British togata press to be the greatest comeback in the history of humanity.

4.30pm – 5.30pm | Presentation of the book “BEAUTIFUL and DAMNED Those were days that everyone had lived” – Vol. 2″ by Luca Dal Monte. Guests of honour: Luca Dal Monte, author and journalist, Stefano Nada, publisher, drivers and personalities from the world of motorsport.

Program SUNDAY 27 AUGUST, Autodromo Imola – Conference room (STAIRS E)

11am – 12pm | Presentation of the book “FERRARI Le Gran Turismo da corsa” by Massimo Campi. Guests of honour: Massimo Campi, Author and journalist/photographer, Stefano Nada, Editor, drivers and personalities from the world of Motorsport.

12:00 – 13:00 | “Esports and Sim-Racing: Business and legal aspects”.

Inside the Motor Valley Show-Room at the Checco Costa Museum of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Racetrack in Imola, it will be possible to visit the exhibition “100 Years of Automotive Passion in Romagna” in which it will be possible to admire, among others, an Itala 51 Sport of 1922, a Lancia Lambda Sport Torpedo of 1924, the Bugatti T37 of 1927 (made available by the Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari), Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio of 1924 (managed by Bonfanti Garage) sister of the Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio number 28 with which the young Enzo Ferrari won the first edition of the Savio Circuit a hundred years ago, the Tyrrel P34 6 wheels and the Ferrari 126 C4 (from the Pierluigi Martini collection), a STR05 and AlphaTauri livery 2022.

In order not to miss the rich program of the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day, scheduled for the weekend of 26-27 August, tickets can be purchased on the website www.ticketone.it and in authorized ticketone sales points. Single ticket to access the most exclusive areas of the facility, experiencing the event as protagonists.

All information is available on the site www.minardiday.itwww.autodromoimola.it and on the Imola70 app.