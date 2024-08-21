There will be 37 historic Formula 1 cars expected – an all-time record attendance – that will enliven the 8th edition of the Historic Minardi Day, scheduled for Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, spanning 36 years of the World Championship.

It starts with the 1975 Embassy Hill GH2 – a one-off, built by Graham Hill in 1975 for the 1976 Formula 1 season. It was supposed to replace the previous model, the Hill GH1, born as the Lola T371. The tests at Silverstone and Paul Richard gave positive feedback and the team was preparing for a positive season. Unfortunately, the plane crash in which Hill himself lost his life, along with Tony Brise, Andy Smallman and Ray Brimble, led to the interruption of the GH2 project – arriving up to the 2011 Williams FW33 ex-Pastor Maldonado and Rubens Barrichello via Ensign, March, Tyrrell, Shadow, Theodore, Wolf, Merzario, Ferrari, Minardi, Fondmetal, Osella, Alfa Romeo, Arrows, Monteverdi, Prost GP, Dallara, Scuderia Italia, McLaren, Jordan and Jaguar.

Not just Formula 1 for a weekend dedicated to the passion for Motorsport. Almost 400 cars including F.Junior, F. Abarth, F. Italia, F3, F4, GP3, GP4, F3000, Prototypes, Historic GTs, GTS will enliven the fifteen daily track sessions thanks also to the important and decisive contribution of Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari, Scuderia del Portello Alfa Romeo and RIAR (Registro Italiano Alfa Romeo). The lineup of cars will be enriched by the ACI Storico Festival through the Terre di Romagna gathering, an event organized by AC Ravenna in collaboration with ACI Storico, scheduled for Sunday. There will be no shortage of incredible Supercars and Hypercars branded Pagani, Dallara, Lamborghini and Pambuffetti. The Historic Minardi Day is the opportunity to admire up close, among others, the Pagani Zonda S, Pagani Zonda F, Pagani Utopia and Pagani Huayra Roadster BC.

Fun fact: the longest-lived classic car is the 1953 Lancia Aurelia B20. Among the most recent ones we point out the Ferrari SF90, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lotus Elise S3 S CR and Tesla Plaid.

There are also many new features in the Paddock area. In the “augmented reality” area, thanks to the IMOLA VR EXPERIENCE (Digital Lighthouse stand), enthusiasts will be able to immerse themselves in the emotion of a unique, totally innovative and

engaging: a lap on the track alongside Gian Carlo Minardi, discovering one of the most important circuits in Italy thanks to the technology of the Oculus VR visor. Thanks to the images recorded with an innovative filming system – a camera equipped with eight stabilized wide-angle lenses, fixed to the side of the driver through a special support – capable of capturing an immersive 360-degree image in real time, you have the opportunity to explore the Imola circuit and discover its main characteristics through the voice of its builder himself.

For those who want to take on the role of a mechanic, they can test their skills in the “pit-stop” area in a pit-stop simulation. The Dino Paoli-AWA (Automotive Women Association) Stand will host a Formula 1 single-seater for the tire change operation (time slot 9.30-12.30 / 15.00-18.00). The experience will require on-site registration and participation in the briefing.

Given the coincidence with the Dutch F1 GP, a giant screen will be set up to follow all the sessions of the fifteenth round of the world championship. In addition, an episode of the docu-series dedicated to the life and career of Roland Ratzenberger, made by German director Peter Levay, will be screened

Don’t miss the events at the Conference Hall (https://www.minardiday.it/animazione/) – starting at 10:00 until 17:30 – with numerous book presentations, conferences, presentations, Talk-shows on the history of the Cosworth engine, screening of a docu-series dedicated to the Andrea Moda team and awards.

The gates of the Imola racetrack will open on Saturday 24th at 8:30 with the first session on the track – dedicated to track days – starting at 9:00 with the engines turning off at 18:30. At 11:30 and 16:00 the engines of the F1, F2, F300 and GP2 will be turned on, preceded by the Historic GTs, prototypes, GTs and minor formulas (F. Junior, F. Italia, F3, GP3…). Download the weekend program here (https://www.minardiday.it/portfolio-items/programma-in-pista/)

To not miss the opportunity to see these fantastic cars up close, remember that tickets can be purchased through the TicketOne circuit (https://www.ticketone.it/artist/historic-minardi-day/).

Historic Minardi Day 2024: the program

Saturday 24th August

8.30am Media Centre Conferences

track program 9:00 9:25 Road Cars – Track Day

morning 9:30 9:55 Historic GTs

10:00 10:25 Prototypes + GT

10.30 10.55 F.Junior + F.Italia + F.Boxer + F.Ford + F.Super Vee …

11:00 11:25 F3 + GP3

11.30am 11.55am F1 + F2 + F3000 + GP2

12:00 12:25 Road Cars – Track Day

12:30 12:55 ORGANIZATION

Finish Line Group Photo Pilots

Pitlane 13:20 13:50 Pitwalk – Autograph Session **

track program 14:30 14:55 Road Cars – Track Day

afternoon 15:00 15:25 Prototypes + GT

15:30 15:55 Historic GTs

4.00pm 4.25pm ​​F1 + F2 + F3000 + GP2

4.30pm 4.55pm F.Junior + F.Italia + F.Boxer + F.Ford + F.Super Vee …

17:00 17:25 F3 + GP3

5.30pm 5.55pm F1 + F2 + F3000 + GP2

18:00 18:25 Road Cars – Track Day

Sunday 25th August

8.30am Media Centre Conferences

track program 9:00 9:25 Road Cars – Track Day

morning 9:30 9:55 Historic GTs

Departure of the vintage car rally

10:00 10:25 Prototypes + GT

10.30 10.55 F.Junior + F.Italia + F.Boxer + F.Ford + F.Super Vee …

11:00 11:25 F3 + GP3

11.30am 11.55am F1 + F2 + F3000 + GP2

12:00 12:25 Road Cars – Track Day

12:30 12:55 ORGANIZATION

Pitlane 13:15 13:45 Pitwalk – Autograph Session **

track program 14:30 14:55 Road Cars – Track Day

afternoon 15:00 15:25 Prototypes + GT

15:30 15:55 Historic GTs

16:00 16:25 F.Junior + F.Italia + F.Boxer + F.Ford + F.Super Vee …

16:30 16:55 F3 + GP3

5.00pm 5.25pm ​​F1 + F2 + F3000 + GP2

First car arrival Vintage car rally

17:30 17:55 Road Cars – Track Day

18:00 18:25 Classic Car Parade

Podium Awards

Greeting to the participants

6:30 PM

19:00