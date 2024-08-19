More than thirty champions and protagonists of Motorsport will arrive at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August for the eighth edition of the Historic Minardi Day (tickets can be purchased on the website www.ticketone.it, at authorised ticketone sales points or at the Autodromo ticket offices).

An opportunity to meet people who have written important pages in world motorsport and who have always been linked to the Minardi world, who will not miss their presence at the Historic Minardi Day: ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Engineers Aldo Costa, Gabriele Tredozi, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola, Alessandro Nannini, Andrea Levy, Arturio Merzario, Benito Battilani, Beppe Gabbiani, Carlo Facetti, Fabio Babini, Francesco Bergami, Frits Vaan Eerd, Fulvio Maria Ballabio, Gabriele Lancieri, Gianni Giudici, Giorgio Francia, Giovanni Lavaggi, Lamberto Leoni, Luca Badoer, Marco Antonelli, Marco Apicella, Massimo Ciccozzi, Miguel Angel Guerra, Pietro Corredig and Sonia Borghese, Nicolò Piancastelli, Pierluigi Martini, Paolo Delle Piane, Raffaele Giammaria, Riccardo Patrese, Roberto Farneti, Roberto Ravaglia, Sergio Campana, Siegfried Stohr, Thierry Boutsen and Thomas Biagi. Among the protagonists also the well-known illustrator and cartoonist “Matitaccia” Giorgio Serra and the young Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Brando Badoer.

Fun fact: several former drivers returned to wearing overalls and helmets for the Historic Minardi Day. Among others, in 2017 Emanuele Pirro got behind the wheel, for the first time, of the Minardi M189, Gaston Mazzacane returned to the wheel of “his” Minardi M02 with Gian Carlo Minardi also busy driving the M192-Lamborghini.

In the 2018 edition, the then technical director of Mercedes AMG F1, Aldo Costa, brought the Mercedes W04 to the track. In 2020, Riccardo Patrese warmed the hearts of the many fans present by returning behind the wheel of “his” 1991 Williams FW14.

In 2023 Thierry Boutsen thrilled the public by taking to the track aboard the #2 ex-Gilles Villeneuve Ferrari 312 T5, Engineer Gabriele Tredozi was at the wheel of the Minardi PS04B, Engineer Aldo Costa got into the cockpit of the Dallara Stradale EXP as did the world rally champion Miki Biasion, Gianni Morbidelli at the wheel of Pierluigi Martini’s Minardi M189, Miguel Angel Guerra at the wheel of the ex-Vittorio Brambilla March 761 alternating with Roberto Farneti, Arturio Merzario returned to the wheel of the Lucchini Alfa Romeo (Scuderia del Portello). The presence on the track of Pierluigi Martini was unmissable, accompanied by his Minardi M189, the perfectly restored Tyrrell P3402 and P34/05, the Ralt RT30 Ford-Cosworth and the 1986 ex-Michele Alboreto Ferrari 126 C4.