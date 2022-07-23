New appointment on the track for theACI Historical Festival that after the events of Pergusa and Monza is preparing to restart the engines. The occasion will be the Historic Minardi Day which in less than 40 days will be staged at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. The event is now in its sixth edition, with a formula that is aimed at all four-wheel enthusiasts who will be able to admire the historic single-seaters of Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, Gran Turismo And Prototypes. At the same time they will be able to access the most exclusive areas of the Santerno track, experiencing the event as protagonists inside the paddock and the pits, meeting drivers, technicians and engineers who have written important pages in motorsport of yesterday and today.

The shareholders of the ACI Historical Club they will be able to experience all this firsthand thanks to the ACI Storico Festival, which will be held exclusively on the day of Sunday 28th August. The program of the day, in which the first ones can participate for free 100 cars who will register, provides for the meeting of Terre di Romagna meeting right inside the track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari starting at 8.45 am, when the documents will be checked and the preliminary operations carried out. At 10.40 am the departure of the cars in the direction of Lugoa place where an interesting visit is scheduled at 11.30 at the Francesco Baracca Museum. The museum structure houses the SPAD VII, a 1917 aircraft, whose fuselage bears the personal emblem of Major Baracca, the prancing horse, known throughout the world for having been adopted by Enzo Ferrari as the emblem of the Maranello cars.

After an hour, the participants will return to the wheel of their cars to head towards Faenza for the lunch break, which will take place at the Casa Spadoni Restaurant. At 15.30 the tour will continue with a passage in Piazza del Popolo, to then cross the historic center of Brisighella and culminate with the entrance again to the racetrack at 5.00 pm, where an exciting one is scheduled parade of all the historic cars that will travel on the track hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna.