On the track of Imola on the weekend of 27 and 28 August 2022 the sixth edition of theHistoric Minardi Day. The event from 2016 celebrates the talent scout Giancarlo Minardiwho in F1 discovered talents such as Michele Alboreto, Luca Badoer, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fischella and especially Fernando Alonso. In the Imola pits it is therefore possible to admire the Formula 1 single-seaters, first Minardi and then Toro Rosso, which have made the Scuderia di Faenza headed by Giancarlo Minardi famous all over the world. During Minardi Day 2022, an event will also take place within the event, theACI Historical Festival.

Historic Minardi Day 2022 program

Historic Minardi Day 2022 provides a very rich program of activities and the participation of many drivers and personalities linked to the world of motorsport.

Since 2016 Imola hosts the event dedicated to F1 and Giancarlo Minardi

With regard to the cars, the program includes intense activity on the track that sees incredible Formula 1 cars in action, among which the incredible Maserati 250F who participated in the world championship from 1954 to 1956, the Wolf WR7 number 20 ex Keke Rosberg, le Ferrari 642, 643 and 312 B2 up to the most modern ones Jaguar R1 (2000) And R3 (2002), Formula 2, Formula 3, F3000, GP2, Formula Italia, prototypes and Gran Turismotogether with the Historic Taxi in collaboration with Tazio Nuvolari team and the Stable of the Portello.

The F1X3 driven by Alex Caffiwhich will make its passengers experience the power and thrill of a Formula 1 with two laps of the track.

F1X3 three seats on the track at Imola driven by Alex Caffi

As in 2021, all cars participating in the Historic Minardi Day 2022 have a QRCodewhich allows the public to vote for their favorite.

ACI Storico Festival Historic Minardi Day program

Also this year, during the Historic Minardi Day, theACI Historical Festivalheld exclusively on Sunday August 28. The program of the day, which can participate for free first 100 cars who sign up, provides for the meeting of Terre di Romagna meeting right inside the track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari starting at 8.45am.

Gian Carlo Minardi kicks off the historic car rally in Imola on the Historic Minardi Day 2021

At 10.40 am the departure of the cars in the direction of Lugoa place where an interesting visit is scheduled at 11.30 at the Francesco Baracca Museum. The museum structure houses the SPAD VII, a 1917 aircraft, whose fuselage bears the personal emblem of Major Baracca, the prancing Horseknown worldwide for being adopted by Enzo Ferrari as the emblem of the Maranello cars.

After an hour, the participants get back behind the wheel of their cars to head in the direction of Faenza for the lunch break.

The rally of historic cars ends with the large parade on the track in Imola

At 15.30 the tour continues with a passage in Piazza del Popoloto then cross the historic center of Brisighella and culminate with the entrance again to the racetrack at 5.00 pm, where an exciting one is scheduled parade of all the historic cars that travel the track hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna.

Historic Minardi Day 2022 historic car auction

Saturday 27 Righteous Auctionsin collaboration with Vision Up, curates the precious thematic auction “Vintage cars and Automobilia”. Among the historic cars for sale in Imola there is also a beautiful one Porsche with which the sample Andrea Mordini it won the Italian championship in 2007, then other road cars, sports cars, the beauty of 25, and a rare racing bike built in Modena.

Vintage car and Automobilia auction poster at Minardi Day 2022

The auction focuses on a multitude of categories to satisfy collectors and amateurs: in addition to cars and motorcycles you can buy car parts at auction, accessories, automobilia, helmets, drawings, paintings, sculptures, watches, models, clothing, prints, posters, furnishings and other various curiosities.

Historic Minardi Day 2022 tickets

Tickets to participate in Imola’s Historic Minardi Day are on sale on the site Ticketone.it and at Ticketone authorized sales points. The ticket costs 21.50 euros per day, alternatively you can buy a subscription for 37 euroswhich is valid both Saturday and Sunday.

Photo Historic Minardi Day 2021 edition

