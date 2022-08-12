The calendar of the numerous events that will make up the program of the sixth edition of the Historic Minardi Day, which will take place at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August, is taking shape.

In addition to the intense activity on the track that will see over 360 incredible cars in action including Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, F3000, GP2, Formula Italia, prototypes and Gran Turismo single-seaters, together with the Historic Tributes in collaboration with Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari and the Scuderia del Portello for an incredible journey into the history of world Motorsport over 50 years, there will be numerous appointments within the briefing room (1st floor, staircase D) in collaboration with Giorgio Nada Editore, Minerva Editions, Renata Nosetto, Bucci Composites, Giusti Auctions and Vision Up

Saturday 27:

12:00 – World Premiere – Bucci Composites presents the world premiere of the new 20 ”carbon fiber supercar rim made by Bucci Composites for the after market.

presents the world premiere of the new 20 ”carbon fiber supercar rim made by Bucci Composites for the after market. 14: 30-15: 30 Book presentation “ GILLES VILLENEUVE BEYOND ALL LIMITS ”By Diego Alverà.

Book presentation “ ”By Diego Alverà. 15: 30-16: 30 Book presentation “ CHRIS AMON HAPPY DOES NOT EXIST ”By Emiliano Tozzi with Siegfried Sthor, former Formula 1 driver and current director of the Guidare Pilotare school in Misano.

Book presentation “ ”By Emiliano Tozzi with Siegfried Sthor, former Formula 1 driver and current director of the Guidare Pilotare school in Misano. 16: 30-17: 30 Book presentation “ ELIO DE ANGELIS The ‘PRINCE’ OF FORMULA 1 ”By Gianluca Teodori.

Book presentation “ ”By Gianluca Teodori. 18:00 Auction of cars and automobilia, from Nuvolari to Schumacher.

Sunday 28th:

10: 30-11: 30 am Book presentation “GIù THE VISOR AND TABLET FOOTA ”by Renata Nosetto. A love story, a three hundred and sixty degrees union: affective and professional always united. A couple who face every event in life, even the most dramatic together.

The story that Renata Nosetto wanted to dedicate to her husband, Engineer Roberto Nosetto who wrote to Ferrari at a young age: “I am a student, I want to become an engineer and work for you”.

At the table of the speakers also the Councilor for the Autodrome Elena Penazzi, who will deal with the theme “Women in Motorsport”.

11.30-12.30 by the Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari presentations

– the shots of Nuvolari.

– The Sport Prototype of the Alfa V6 Trophy.

As per the tradition of the Historic Minardi Day, thanks to the single ticket already available for purchase son the Ticketone.it website and at the Ticketone authorized sales points enthusiasts will be able to enter the paddock area, terrace and inside the pits to admire all the cars and meet the characters (drivers, mechanics and engineers) who have written the most important pages of Motorsport.

The gates of the racetrack will open on Saturday 27 starting at 8:00 with a final greeting on Sunday 28 at 19:00. The engines of the historic GTs will start up for the first time at 9:30, followed by the Prototypes, GT, F. Junior + F. Italia + F. Boxer + F. Ford + F. Super Vee, F3 + GP3. At 11.30 and 17.00 the Formula 1 engines will warm the public, together with the single-seaters of F2, GP2 and F3000.