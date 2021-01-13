The ‘Ndrangheta, or ‘ndrina Calabrian, the most powerful and unknown of the Italian mafias, sits on the bench. This Wednesday the greater process that this organized crime group has ever faced, in which more than 350 defendants in a trial considered historic: Italy has never experienced a process of this magnitude since the macro-trial that beheaded the Sicilian Cosa Nostra in the eighties.

In the Sicilian trial, 474 gangsters were indicted – 119 of them escaped– and for the first time it was established that Cosa Nostra was a unitary criminal structure. It was led by two popular anti-mafia judges, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. They were both killed in 1992 and they became the greatest martyrs in the fight against the Italian mafia.

If in the eighties the protagonists were these two magistrates, still considered national heroes today, the relevance now monopolizes it the prosecutor of Catanzaro, Nicola Gratteri.

The Catanzaro prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri. Photo: AFP

The macro-process against the Calabrians has arrested or charged these 355 people in the framework of the Rinascita-Scott operation, directed and closed in 2019.

Gratteri has lived for thirty years under police escort and it has become the biggest enemy of organized crime in this region. He is a man of the land who is now 62 years old, but as a child he could have ended up running the same fate as his defendants. As a child, Gratteri used to play soccer with many of the criminals that he later put behind bars. The operation was completed after major raids in Italy, Germany, Bulgaria or Switzerland.

There are many parallels with the Sicilian macro-process. Falcone succeeded in getting a trial of this magnitude to be held in Palermo for the first time, to give a signal of the state’s presence in Sicily.

For this it was built a bunker next to the Ucciardione jail, where the Sicilian mobsters at that time lived like kings. Until they ate lobster. On this occasion, a bunker room has also been built in an industrial area of ​​Lamezia Terme, on the toe of the boot Italian, which will allow the trial to be held safely and in Calabria itself.

This is already a triumph for the magistrates after transferring the process to other places was considered, but the Minister of Justice, Alfonso Bonafede, insisted on demonstrating the government’s concern for the poorest region of the country.

The charges

Not only gangsters will sit on the bench, but also important ones politicians and businessmen locals accused of charges such as belonging to a mafia association, homicide, attempted murder, extortion, illegal possession of weapons and explosives, influence peddling, corruption, abuse of power and drug trafficking.

Among them is the patriarch Luigi Mancuso, considered the head of one of the most powerful families in the ‘Ndrina. Mancuso, who has already spent two decades behind bars, was released in 2012 but is accused again of having taken advantage of his release from prison to manage the clan’s business.

There are also defendants such as the former deputy of Forza Italia – Silvio Berlusconi’s party. Giancarlo pittelli, who is pointed out as an intermediary between the ‘Ndrangheta and politics; the businessman Mario Lo Riggio or the former mayor of Nicotera, Salvatore Rizzo.

“It is a process of great importance because it will make known to the world the ‘Ndrangheta, which for a long time has grown in silence and has been despised,” celebrates the specialized journalist Antonio Nicaso.

Step by step operation

They are accused of belonging to or collaborating with the criminal association 355 alleged local gangsters, politicians and businessmen.

Up to 913 witnesses have agreed to break the omertà, the law of silence, to reveal the secrets of the clans. Among them the son or a partner of a mobster.

The duration. This Wednesday the starting gun was given to a historic trial that will last for a long time. At least one or two years, experts warn.

The criminal group. The ‘Ndrangheta hid for many years in the impenetrable Calabrian mountains, with the town of San Luca as a stronghold. Today it is considered an organization with tentacles throughout Europe and that distributes drugs from Latin America through the port of Gioia Tauro. They also deal with illegal waste trafficking, money laundering or extortion.

The effective. According to Gratteri’s calculations, the ‘Ndrangheta has 20,000 members around the world, and moves 50 billion euros every year.

ap