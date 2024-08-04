We review the most prominent early achievements of some countries during the Olympics:
- An Arab country will achieve the first Olympic medal in football, the most popular sport in the Arab world, which has eluded Arabs, but with Egypt and Morocco qualifying for the semi-finals, the bronze medal, at least, has become guaranteed for an Arab country.
- The Philippines claimed its first ever gymnastics medal, with Carlos Yulo taking the floor gold in stunning fashion on Saturday.
- The Republic of Ireland claimed its first ever gymnastics medal, thanks to star player Rhys McClenahan, who dominated the vault.
- Guatemala won its first ever gold medal, thanks to rifle shooting champion Adriana Ruano, who couldn’t hold back her tears when she heard the Guatemalan anthem at the Olympics for the first time in history.
- The small island of San Lucia celebrated its new 100m champion, the sprinter who shocked the world on Saturday, Julien Alfred.
- Dominica, an island of just 70,000 people in the middle of the Caribbean, also won its first medal in history, thanks to the triple jump champion’s gold.
Tia Lafond.
#Historic #Medals. #Events #Occur #Time #Paris
Leave a Reply