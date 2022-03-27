Adnan Al Gharbi (Dushanbe)

Safia Al Sayegh presented the UAE with the first historical Asian women’s cycling medal by winning the bronze medal in the individual race against the clock in the under-23 category, in the competitions of the Asian Cycling Championship currently held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, and which concludes its competitions next Wednesday, with the participation of 450 riders and contestants. from 25 countries.

Al-Sayegh (20 years) took third place in the race with a time of 37:02.743 minutes, while Uzbek Yanina Koskova won first place in 34:08.064 minutes, and Kazakh Buta Batyrbikova came in second in 36:40.339 minutes.

Al-Sayegh expressed her pride in being the first Emirati female athlete to climb to the Asian podium after achieving many local and Arab titles. of achievements.

Safia Al-Sayegh considered her third place in the Asian Championship, the most important culmination in her sports career that started 6 years ago, and a real start for her professional career and an additional incentive to win more titles at the continental level. The bronze medal also gave her a sense of her ability to compete in Asia.

She added, “I feel that my level is developing little by little, but in the right way. The Asian Championship was an important stage in my career, so I set getting a medal in it as one of my main goals this season, after I achieved the Arab Championship title and the UAE title, and despite the strong competition in the race, I had great confidence.” I would like to grab a place among the top three, and I would like to thank our national team coach Badr Thani and coach Sana Al Mirdasi for the encouragement and follow-up and my Emirates team, and I hope to be an inspiring model for the rest of the girls to practice cycling, which has begun to flourish in the Emirates.

The UAE and Arab champion confirmed that her third place win will enable her to earn more points in the international classification, which will enhance her qualification for the World Championships to be held in Australia next September.

On the other hand, Yusuf Mirza, captain of our national cycling team, finished the individual race against the clock in fourth place with a time of 30:14.998 minutes, while Fedorov, the Kazakhstan national team cyclist, topped the race with 28:45.197 minutes, and Japan’s Narioki Masuda came in second with a time of 29:36.745 minutes. , and Uzbek Muradjan Khalmuratov in 29:58.291 minutes.