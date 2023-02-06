Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said in a tweet on Twitter that the UAE’s foreign trade is accelerating, and that its international economic relations are growing.

“The investment, tourism and real estate demand for the UAE is achieving unprecedented numbers,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

On the other hand, the UAE Cabinet approved, in its meeting today, the executive decisions to establish the National Space Fund, and to assign the competent authorities to study the best government utilization of new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT, and its future impacts on the educational, health and media sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said last month that the UAE’s foreign trade “has consolidated its recovery from the repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic and its return to recording higher rates than it was before the pandemic.”

The “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision aims to increase UAE foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams, and to increase non-oil exports to 800 billion dirhams.